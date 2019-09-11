Will Antonio Brown Play in Week 2 vs. Dolphins?

Antonio Brown’s status for Week 2, his first potential game as a member of the New England Patriots, remains up in the air. Brown has been accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida.

After an offseason which Brown spent with the Oakland Raiders, multiple issues resulted in the team opting to release him prior to Week 1. After signing with the Patriots shortly after, his status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins could depend on whether he’s placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick held a press conference on Wednesday, which comes just hours after the team released a statement on the allegations against Brown.

Patriots Statement on Antonio Brown & Week 2 Status

The Patriots addressed the allegations, as NFL reporter Dov Kleiman revealed, but would not give any further comment aside from the following:

“We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives. We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstances does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

Belichick’s press conference did not provide much in terms of additional information on Brown’s Week 2 status for the Patriots but did state that the receiver will practice on Wednesday. He addressed Brown but refused to expand on the situation, as the Patriots revealed on Twitter.

Bill Belichick Live Press Conference: https://t.co/XkfCGlCGcb — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 11, 2019

“On Antonio’s situation, both Antonio and his representatives have made a statement, so I’m not going to be expanding on any oft hose, they are what they are. We’ve looked into the situation, we’re taking it very seriously, all the way through the organization. I’m sure there are questions, but I”m not going to be entering into a discussion about that today.” Belichick said.

Shortly after, Belichick was asked if the team is preparing for Brown to play on Sunday to which he stated that they’re “taking it one day at a time, just like we always do.”

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Rape Lawsuit: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know