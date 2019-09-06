Auburn vs. Tulane: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

This week two game features two teams that picked up wins in their season openers. Those wins came in extremely different fashion. No. 10 Auburn will host Tulane in second week action.

This is the first time these two teams will meet since 2006. That game ended with the Tigers blowing out Tulane 38-13. Tulane will march into Jordan Hare Stadium looking to pull off an incredible upset over a top-10 team in the nation.

Auburn vs. Tulane Preview

These two teams could not have had a more different route to a win in week one. Tulane blew out FIU 42-14. Auburn on the other hand, led the game for a total of nine seconds.

Auburn fell behind No. 16 Oregon 14-0 immediately in the first quarter. In the third quarter, the game was 21-6 in favor of the Ducks and it seemed over. Auburn had different plans outscoring Oregon 14-0 in the fourth quarter. Bo Nix did not play his best game finishing 13/31 for 177 yards. He had two interceptions but the throw that mattered was his touchdown pass with nine seconds left to put Auburn up for good. This was their first lead of the game.

“Never thought it would have ended like that, especially the first one,” Nix said afterward. “It was a huge moment for Auburn.”

Yes it was. Especially for a true freshman quarterback. Does a win like this help or hurt Auburn heading into their next game?

Tulane can score the ball. The Tigers need to shake off this big week one win and get ready to play in week two. They cannot take Tulane lightly. Against FIU, the Green Wave scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to virtually put the game away. It ended with a big separation on the scoreboard. Justin McMillan finished 14/18 for 199 yards and two touchdowns for Tulane. This will be a huge test for Tulane as they prepare to face an SEC defense.

“I told our guys we are going to go over there on Friday to walk around the field. It will kind of be like Hoosiers. It will be a 120 yards long and 53 and 1/3 yards in width. They are going to have a 10-yard end zone and all that kind of stuff,” Tulane head coach Willie Fritz said on the Auburn matchup. “We want to play the very best we can. To have the opportunity to win this game, we are going to have to play great.”

Auburn vs. Tulane Pick & Prediction

FanDuel Sportsbook has this line at 17.5-points. The o/u is set at 51.5. Both of these are intriguing numbers. Auburn is coming off a gut wrenching win. There was a lot of emotion and a hangover after a win like that could be on the horizon. On the other hand, sometimes talent just handles itself.

As for the total number of points, Tulane will have some trouble scoring the ball against Auburn. The Tigers are not a high scoring team, especially with a 19-year old quarterback. This is a good spot to take the under early in the season. When it comes to the spread, do not be surprised it Tulane comes out and competes in this game. This is a good spot to fade Auburn. Even if you do not take the Green Wave in the game, take a chance on them in the first half.

PICK: Tulane +17.5

UNDER: 51.5

SCORE PREDICTION: Auburn 31, Tulane 17

