Al Michaels Ribs Odell Beckham for Recent Drama [WATCH]

The Browns are set to roll for a primetime Monday night matchup against the New York Jets — a game some would call must-watch TV with the amount of intrigue surrounding Cleveland.

But the only watch that was getting attention early in the week was the controversial one on the wrist of Browns star pass-catcher Odell Beckham Jr.

In his Browns debut, Beckham sported a Richard Mille watch, valued at $189,500, against the Titans. The NFL did not fine Beckham for wearing it, but it became a talking point when Beckham got on social media and expressed his frustrations.

“If ain’t one thing…. it’s another,” Beckham wrote.

The drama got the attention of legendary announcer Al Michaels, who will be hosting the Browns with Cris Collinsworth on Sunday Night Football next week as they take on the Rams. When talking about next week’s game, Michaels took a little shot at Beckham. Check it out below.

Al Michaels with an Odell Beckham Jr. watch joke. 🏈⌚️ pic.twitter.com/WrAGdTB1fH — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 16, 2019

For what it’s worth, Beckham does not believe he will be fined for wearing the watch.

“You’ve got to look into the rule book. It says you can’t wear any hard objects,” he said. “The watch is plastic. But people have knee braces on that are hard and made out of metal and you don’t see them taping it up. No jewelry on, so I’m good.”

Odell Beckham Draws Criticism From Warren Sapp

While Michaels made light of the situation, Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp ripped OBJ for the drama.

In an interview with USA TODAY, Sapp had an issue with the conversation around Beckham focusing on his watch rather than his play. Beckham had seven catches for 71 yards in his first game as a Brown.

“You can’t wear a $350,000 watch and play like a $2 bill,” Sapp said. “That don’t get it done. It was a nice-looking watch. Matched the uniform and everything. But I’d love to see you in the end zone, dancing or something. C’mon, man.”

To be fair, even Beckham had enough of the watch talk by the end of the week.

“I’m done talking about the watch,’’ he told reporters. “If I wear pink laces and it’s not breast cancer [awareness] month, it would probably be talked about. With me, I know what it is. People just need something to talk about. I have a completely different mentality, a different take on where I am in my life. I came here to play football. I do not talk about anything else but football. If anybody wants to talk about how I did, how I produced individually on the field or how I did not produce or how the team lost or whatever it is, we can talk about that.

“I would love for people to talk about me as a football player. I would love for them to say that I’m not a good football player or things like that. You show me those facts. Other than that, I’m not talking about necessary stuff that people are mad about. It doesn’t bother me. I’m not going to lose any sleep over it. If I want to wear it, I will wear it. I am done talking about it. I am done talking about the watch.”

We’ll see if that’s true after Monday night.

Browns Injury Report For MNF Matchup With Jets

Safety Damarious Randall is among the Browns that will not be on the field against the New York Jets on Monday night.

The Browns announced in their most recent injury report that Randall has been dealing with concussion like symptoms and that the safety will not be playing on Monday Night Football against his former head coach, Gregg Williams.

“I don’t got no love for him at all,’’ Randall told Cleveland.com. “I’m happy he didn’t get the job here. Because if Gregg would’ve gotten the job here, I would’ve requested a trade immediately.”

Browns offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee), running back Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) and linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle) have also been ruled out.

