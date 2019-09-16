Browns Add Former Jets Running Back Ahead of MNF Matchup

The Cleveland Browns added some depth to the running back position on Monday, promoting Elijah McGuire from the practice squad.

McGuire will see some familiar faces when he takes the field for his first game, having played that last two seasons for the Jets, who the Browns will see in primetime on Monday Night Football.

McGuire compiled 591 yards and four touchdowns on 180 carries and added 36 receptions for 370 yards and two more scores while in New York.

The #Browns signed former #Jets RB Elijah McGuire to their roster in advance of tonight’s game against the #Jets, source said. RB Dontrell Hilliard is out with a concussion, a hit to backfield depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

He was cut loose from the Jets before the start of the season. Le’Veon Bell and Ty Montgomery guaranteed roster spots, while Bilal Powell or Trenton Cannon showed a little more in the preseason. McGuire averaged only 2.6 YPC in the preseason and has a career mark of 3.3 YPC.

The Browns were very slim at running back following a concussion to second-year back Dontrell Hilliard, who is serving as Nick Chubb’s backup for the first half of the season with Kareem Hunt suspended. D’Ernest Johnson — who has just one carry in his NFL career — was the only other active running back.

That also meant that the Browns were just two injuries away from Odell Beckham Jr. lining up at RB. The situation on the offensive line in Week 1 — which featured an ejection and injury very close to each other — proved it’s better safe than sorry. Plus, McGuire, 25, might have some extra juice in his legs to face his former team and show them he’s still got it.

Check out this video of McGuire channeling his inner OBJ.

Browns DE Chris Smith to Play for Browns After Losing Girlfriend in Accident

Chris Smith will be on the field for the Browns on Monday night with a heavy heart. Earlier this week, his girlfriend Petara Cordero and mother to his four-week-daughter Haven was struck and killed by a driver who told police she had been drinking.

“I am going to play tonight because it is something, she would want me to do,” Smith said in a statement. “She would want me to keep doing what I love and stay strong. I play for her tonight. She is my why.”

“She would want me to keep doing what I love and stay strong. I play for her tonight. She is my why” – first statement from Chris Smith, who says he will play in tonight’s Browns game: pic.twitter.com/k5Bn2DeU08 — Matt Wright Fox 8 (@mattwrighttv) September 16, 2019

Smith returned to practice on Saturday, but he’s been on the mind of his teammates since the news broke.

“Personally, I would say it would be the best thing for him,’’ Browns defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence told Cleveland.com earlier this week when asked about the prospect of Smith playing. “Just keep your mind off of things. You’re around your peers. You’re around your teammates, your family, your coaches. Guys are family, so I think it would be good for him, and I’m pretty sure he wants to.”

Browns Injury Report: Cleveland to be Without Starting Safety Damarious Randall

Safety Damarious Randall is among the Browns that will not be on the field against the Jets.

The Browns announced in their injury report that Randall has been dealing with concussion like symptoms and he won’t suit up to face his former head coach, Gregg Williams.

“I don’t got no love for him at all,” Randall told Cleveland.com. “I’m happy he didn’t get the job here. Because if Gregg would’ve gotten the job here, I would’ve requested a trade immediately.”

Browns offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee), running back Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) and linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle) have also been ruled out.

Meanwhile, the Jets have been hammered by injuries and illness. Quarterback Sam Darnold will miss the game with mono, linebacker CJ Mosley is out with a groin and Quinnen Williams — the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft — is out as well with an ankle ailment.

