Carmelo Anthony Reveals NBA Future in Recent GQ Interview

Carmelo Anthony may not be playing NBA basketball, but he’s still busy on the fashion scene.

Last week Melo hosted his second annual Melo Made event in Harlem at Harlem Parish.

While there he discussed his NBA future with GQ’s Cam Wolf.

Anthony told Wolf that if this is his hoops end, fashion will “definitely be a big pillar” of what comes next.

“I didn’t want it to be too sporty,” Anthony told Wolf about his Melo Made event.

“I didn’t want no basketball vibes. I wanted it to be subtle.”

Anthony also told Wolf that his Melo Made platorm is “there for us to be creative as athletes and as basketball players in particular.”

Carmelo Anthony has not played NBA basketball since November. In fact, he only played ten NBA games last season.

“If you’re an analytics dude, you’re coming in there with numbers,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith told DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlemagne tha God last week on Power 105’s The Breakfast Club.

“So they’re going to let you flow. This is why Daryl Morey let go of Carmelo with ten games into the season because the analytics dudes judge the game in ten game increments. After ten games, they think it tells you something. So if they wanted Charlemagne, if they wanted Angela, they wanted you, they’d say: ‘we want you gone.’ They ain’t cutting you game 15. They’re gonna cut you at 10 or 20 or 30. It’s like 10 game increments. So it wasn’t an accident. So you got that working against Melo.”

Many NBA players are upset that Carmelo Anthony has not been signed says ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

According to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, NBA players sent her text messages to her stating, “what about ‘Melo'” after Johnson agreed to a deal with the Pistons, per a transcript from Clutchpoints’ Ashish Mathur.

Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets last summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks. After signing with the Rockets he was later dealt to the Chicago Bulls before the NBA trade deadline.

The 10-time All-Star averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds with the Rockets while shooting 40.5 percent from the field, 32.8 percent from beyond the arc and 68.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Etan Thomas, the 12th pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2000 NBA Draft suggested something similar to me late last month. “I think the media right now is trying to blackball him,” he told Scoop B Radio.” And I’m trying to figure out why.”