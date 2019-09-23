DeMarcus Lawrence Ignited Cowboys with Epic Halftime Speech vs. Dolphins

The Dallas Cowboys slept-walked through their first half against the Miami Dolphins, and DeMarcus Lawrence was the cold water splashing their collective face.

Addressing the media following Dallas’ frying of the ‘Fins on Sunday, the star defensive end shared his rallying cry to the team when they went to intermission holding a tenuous 10-6 lead.

“BEAT. THEY. ASS. PERIOD. That’s it. That’s all you’ve got to say. When you’ve got dogs they be ready for war anyways,” Lawrence said.



Message. Received.

The Cowboys hit their usual stride in the second half, pulling away from the hapless Dolphins at AT&T Stadium. The offense added three touchdowns and the defense beared down on Miami quarterback Josh Rosen, as Robert Quinn notched his first Cowboys sack and Lawrence logged his first full sack of 2019, beating an overwhelmed offensive line with relative ease.

“My mindset today was, ‘Let Boobie Spin!’ It’s time to get this thing on the road. I brought out The Spin today. And I did a good job,” Lawrence said, via Maven Sports’ Mike Fisher.



I still can't believe DeMarcus Lawrence actually pulled this off. Feints as if he's going to execute his euro step to cross chop sequence before hitting a great inside spin. DLaw's in total control, as he expertly manipulated 61's pass set to set up the inside spin. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/qDTiwT85co — John Owning (@JohnOwning) September 23, 2019

Dallas limited the Dolphins to 283 total yards and zero touchdowns while amassing 476 yards of offense, including 275 yards on the ground, and a whopping 28 first downs, as the NFC East leaders cruised to 3-0.

Dak Blasts Himself for Poor Start

There wasn’t much blame going around after the 31-6 trouncing, but Cowboys QB Dak Prescott pointed the finger at himself for his less-than-stellar half in which he completed 9-of-20 passes for 106 yards, one touchdown and a bad interception that stuck squarely in his craw.

“I was just being too greedy,” he said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “One of those heat checks or whatever you want to call it. Just trying to do too much in the first half. I said to Kellen (Moore) that was on me in the first half. I was being greedy. That’s why I say it’s a good tape to learn from for me probably in particular more than anybody else of just take what defense gives you. You want those. You get these shots in a couple of games and you get anxious and you want them again. Just stay with it, check it down. Those backs will get as many yards as those deep throws and allow the game to come to me. That’s what I did in the second half.”

Suffice it to say, however, the former Pro Bowl passer rebounded in the second half. Aided by dual 100-yard efforts from running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, Prescott finished 19-of-32 for 246 yards, two TDs and the INT — good for a 91.4 rating. He also had a rushing touchdown, his first of the year.

Jourdan Lewis Savagely Trolls Dolphins

For reasons unknown, Dolphins defensive lineman Davon Godchaux opted to pop off on Twitter after getting run out of North Texas, inferring from one play that he’s better than Dallas’ vaunted offensive line.

Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis wasn’t taking this lying down, quote-tweeting a zinger of a response to Godchaux — the equivalent of pointing to the scoreboard, which ends all argument.

