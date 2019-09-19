Cowboys Trash Taco Charlton After Release from Team: Report

Now that he’s no longer under contract, Taco Charlton is learning the truth about his old bosses in Dallas, and how they really felt about the former first-round draft pick.

It ain’t flattering. By his own admission.

“My agent,” Charlton relayed to Maven Sports’ Mike Fisher on Tuesday, a day before his release, “was told some of the coaches don’t like my personality.”

Those in The Star who were anti-Taco received more ammo earlier this week, when Charlton intimated on Twitter his desire to be “freed” from the Cowboys’ grasp. This, on top of scrubbing his social media account of any Cowboys references, a passive-aggressive ploy that, to his credit, eventually got his wish granted.

Those same anti-Taco folks wouldn’t dare dump on the player — publicly or privately — so long as he was hanging around, as Dallas desperately attempted to drum up trade value for the third-year defensive end. That dream ended Wednesday when the club waived Charlton in the most anticlimactic transaction of 2019.

And the (anonymous) gloves came off.

“I asked a member of the Cowboys organization why didn’t it work out for 2017 first-round draft pick Taco Charlton,” NBCDFW’s Newy Scruggs wrote Wednesday. “The one word response I received was ‘soft.’ So in the end, the impression the club had of the defensive end was simple, he was a soft taco. Ouch.”

Truth hurts.

Jerry Chided Taco for Attitude

Not that he would lie about this or his agent would make it up, but further credence to Taco’s personality being the straw that broke the camel’s back was inferred Tuesday by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was critical of Charlton’s controversial tweets, including the widely-publicized “free me” missive.

Reading between the lines, it appears much of the league shares Dallas’ sentiment — that he’s his own worst enemy, a 24-year-old with an immature streak and perhaps a tinge of entitlement.

“I can’t tell you the teams that have said to me, ‘Boy, that’s the last thing I need is somebody that would put his business out there like that and talk about it in public. I don’t want him either,’” Jones said, per USA Today. “Usually it’s a rule around the NFL that if they’ll act that way with the team they’re with, they’ll act that way with the team I’ve got or the one I’m managing. So, I’m talking now more personal. You need to, when you have your behavior, if in fact you’re thinking you might want to move to another team, you really ought to act in a way that that other team wouldn’t be leery of getting involved with you.”

