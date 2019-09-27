Davante Adams Injury: Latest Updates & Fantasy Outlook

The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles have dealt with their fair share of injuries on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. After the Packers lost Jamaal Williams early in the game to a big hit by Derek Barnett which resulted in a scary scene, the status of top wide receiver Davante Adams is now in question.

Adams left the game during the fourth quarter and went to the medical tent almost immediately. He remained there briefly before emerging, which offered some optimism about his chances to return to the game.

After initially remaining in the tent, FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews revealed that Adams was dealing with a toe injury and his return was questionable around the five-minute mark of the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, he was unable to return to the game as the Packers attempted to make a late comeback.

Possible Play Which Davante Adams Was Injured on

It appears that Adams’ injury came after a catch during the fourth quarter and seems likely to have occurred during a tackle. As you can see from the video, Adams’ leg gets rolled up on as he’s going down.

A bit after the play and when Adams had emerged from the medical tent, he was seen on the sidelines attempting to get loose by walking around, but had a visible limp. While the Packers wideout did put his helmet and gloves back on, nothing came of it in terms of his return to the game.

Following this play, the Packers were unable to convert near the goal line on four tries while down 34-27, eventually turning the ball over on downs. As Dr. Jesse Morse points out, the fact Adams didn’t return at such a key moment points to obvious concern over the injury.

Morse did explain that he believes it could wind up being turf toe, but the severity of it is unknown. He goes on to point out that Cincinnati Bengals star A.J. Green missed multiple weeks with turf toe and eventually had surgery on it last season, landing him on injured reserve.

Fantasy Football Impact of Davante Adams Injury

There are obviously major fantasy football implications of this injury, specifically if it winds up resulting in Adams missing any extended period of time. Prior to the injury, he was having a monster game, catching 10 passes for 180 yards on 15 targets.

Through the early stages of Adams’ absence, we saw tight end Jimmy Graham targeted quite a bit. In total, he finished the night with six catches for 61 yards and one score on nine targets, which is interesting after he had totaled just 30 yards on three catches to start the year.

As far as other wide receivers go, Geronimo Allison had three catches for 52 yards with one touchdown while Marquez Valdes-Scantling posted three grabs for 47 yards.

In terms of players to target on the waiver wire, it’s likely that Allison is going to be the top target and a name to monitor over the coming days. Assuming you aren’t playing in a fantasy league with first-come, first-serve waivers, you’ll be able to wait for the official update on Adams’ injury status. But if you are in a league where free agency remains open, adding Allison and/or Valdes-Scantling would be a wise move.

