David Montgomery Fantasy: Start or Sit Bears RB Week 3 Against Washington

The Chicago Bears eked out a win against the Denver Broncos week 2, and their rookie running back out of Iowa State had a great deal to do with their success.

Bears running back David Montgomery scored the first touchdown of his career against the Broncos, and it remains the team’s lone touchdown of the season. The Bears offense has been one of the worst units of the 2019 season so far, and they are looking to change that Monday night when they travel to Washington.

Considering this, if you have Montgomery on your fantasy team, should you start him? Here’s a breakdown of his fantasy football outlook against Jay Gruden’s crew week 3:

David Montgomery Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Washington

The Bears have faced two of the better defenses in the league in their first two games, and they should have an easier time offensively against Washington. Washington’s defense has given up 63 points, 336 rushing yards and 910 total yards in just two games, and their defense certainly hasn’t lived up to the hype it received this offseason. They are giving up 5.8 yards per play this season–and Montgomery is known for his abilities to gain yardage after contact.

Montgomery is coming off a game in which he made it clear he’s the team’s go-to back moving forward. In his first game against Green Bay, Montgomery had six carries for 18 yards, and he caught a pass for 27 yards. In his second game, his carries tripled: he had 18 carries for 62 yards and caught a pass for six yards while scoring a touchdown. He was also the team’s goal-line back.

In the brief sample size of two games, Montgomery has displayed keen running instincts coupled with an elusive style that is going to be hard for the Washington defense to stop. Bears coach Matt Nagy will likely stick with a more run-heavy game plan as long as third-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is still struggling, so look for Montgomery to get at least 20 touches in this game.

Should You Start or Sit David Montgomery in Week 3?

FantasyPros has Montgomery projected to get 9.8 points in week 3. That’s too low. Look for Montgomery to get 15-20 carries, and look for him to get more involved in the passing game against Washington, as well.

Some are saying this Washington defense could be the defense that the Bears offense will finally break out against (similar to what they did against Tampa Bay last season), and Montgomery looks to be one of their biggest scoring threats this season. Don’t look for a ridiculously high scoring affair, but expect to see a better showing from the Bears offense. Montgomery should net 120-130 all-purpose yards and score another TD.

VERDICT: Unless you have backs like Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara, start him. The Bears offense is currently ranked 31st in the league, but Montgomery should keep building off the momentum from his game in Denver. He’s a very solid RB2.