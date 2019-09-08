Dede Westbrook Fantasy: Is Jaguars WR a Start or Sit in Week 1?

Dede Westbrook is a hot name in fantasy circles this season, and rightfully so. Westbrook enjoyed a breakout 2018 campaign, compiling career bests in nearly every statistical category. Westbrook accomplished this with the cig smoking, dipp chewing, electric car driving Blake Bortles at the helm in Jacksonville. Now with former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles slinging the rock for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Westbrook’s stock is shooting through the roof. What better way to start off a stellar season for Westbrook than with a juicy matchup vs. Kansas City?

Dede Westbrook Fantasy Outlook vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Gone is Donte Moncrief from the team, while the Keelan Cole experience is likely over in Jacksonville as well. The number one receiving gig for the Jags is Westbrook’s to lose. Something highly unlikely considering the mouth-watering matchup on hand today.

Kansas City surrendered the second-most passing yards and total yards per game in football a season ago. The Chiefs made some rosters moves hoping to improve on their woeful defense from a year ago, yet still leave much to be desired. On the back end, the swapping of Tyrann Mathieu for Eric Berry will only do so much to improve a woeful secondary.

Bashaud Breeland will likely man up on Dede for the majority of week one’s contest, a matchup that clearly leans in Jacksonville’s favor. Breeland accumulated a PFF grade of just 58.5 a season ago.

Including the playoffs, Kansas City surrendered an average of 5+ receptions to the team’s main slot receivers a season ago.

Dede Westbrook, unlike other slot receivers in the league, has the speed to pose as a legitimate deep threat, something that suits Nick Foles’ game extremely well. Expect Foles to look Westbrook’s way early and often on Sunday. If Westbrook gets matched up with safety Daniel Sorenson it is bye-bye Dede, touchdown Jaguars, all day, every day.

During Foles’ final three regular season starts in 2018, his team averaged a whopping 28.7 ppg. The Jaguars’ opponent this week is the Kansas City Chiefs, arguably the most explosive and potent offense in all of football. The Chiefs led the entire NFL in both total yards, and touchdowns scored a season ago. If the Jaguars have any chance of coming away with a victory in Saturday’s game, they must air out the ball early and often. No receiver should be at the end of more Nick Foles passes than Dede Westbrook.

Should You Start or Sit Dede Westbrook in Week 1?

Yes, lock it in, Dede Westbrook is on the fantasy radar as a flex starter in week one with WR2 upside. Westbrook has a great chance of staking his claim as a bonafide star from the slot this season, as long as Nick Foles carries over a little of his Philly magic to Jacksonville.

