DeSean Jackson Scores First Touchdown in Eagles Return [WATCH]

It took nearly the entire first half but it finally clicked for the Eagles. Carson Wentz hit DeSean Jackson for a 51-yard touchdown with 4:19 left in the second quarter to put Philly on the board.

Wentz dropped back and let it fly to his top deep threat who zoomed in for six points. It was Jackson’s first score since returning to Philadelphia after the Eagles brought him back from a five-year exile in the offseason. The speedy receiver flapped his arms like eagles wings in delight as a raucous sold-out crowd of 70,000 went nuts.

Jackson’s touchdown cut the deficit to 17-7 in a game that hadn’t gone as the Eagles drew it up. The team opened as 10-point favorites on the betting line but found themselves down 17-0 to start the contest. At one point, the Philly faithful rained down boos on the team after another failed third-down conversion.

The Eagles didn’t look good — at all. Perhaps the fact they rested their starters, including Wentz, for the duration of the preseason, played into their slow start. Wentz and the offense looked completely out of sync. Wentz was 10-for-15 for 56 yards before the touchdown strike to Jackson. Darren Sproles was their top tailback with five touches on the first three drives.

Then, this happened. The Eagles still trail the Redskins, 17-7 in the first half.

Something ‘Special’ Happening in Philly

Wentz has been nothing but complimentary when talking about one of his newest teammates, for both his skill on the field and his leadership off it. The quarterback has never been in a huddle with a player as fast as Jackson, and he’s making the most of it. Wentz has described the speedy receiver as “awesome” and a “great teammate” on multiple occasions.

Carson Wentz to DeSean to start drills. pic.twitter.com/4NnAJOsqdS — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) May 28, 2019

“He’s awesome,” Wentz told reporters, via ESPN. “He’s so far been a great teammate. Comes in, works hard. Obviously, I’ve learned he’s pretty fast. He’s a pretty smooth runner. People might say he’s getting up there in age, but he can still go. So I’m excited to just keep building that chemistry with him both on the field and off the field. He’s a great teammate, and I think we’re going to do something special with him.”

