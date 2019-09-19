Donovan McNabb Weighs In On Growing Colin Kaepernick Debate

Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton were the latest starting quarterbacks to go down. The list has swelled to five men down, including Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement.

Yet Colin Kaepernick sits at home, reportedly working out and in the best shape of his life, without a job. The former dual-threat seems to be a dream fit in Sean Payton’s system in New Orleans, or a pretty perfect one-two combo to pair with LeVeon Bell in New York. Nope. The owners are still making him pay for his perceived crimes.

It’s a hot-button issue — and Donovan McNabb wasted no time in jumping into the fray. The former Eagles quarterback thinks it’s “getting embarrassing” that Kaepernick still hasn’t found a new home in the NFL.

“Kaepernick should have been back in the league two years ago,” McNabb said on The Zach Gelb Show. “This is starting to get embarrassing. It’s starting to get embarrassing because owners need to stop trying to blackball this young man and give him an opportunity to play and fulfill his dream.

“His message was sent. It had nothing to do with the military. His message was sent, and it’s time to move on. But the problem is people are so worried about the backlash when there is no backlash. Focus on trying to win ball games and get a quarterback in there who has experience.”

Michael Vick Offers Advice for Carson Wentz

Michael Vick made a career of being aggressive and sometimes reckless with his scrambling. The agile quarterback relied on his feet to extend plays, maybe too many times. Vick appeared on 94WIP’s Marks & Reese Show and was asked about what he’s seen out of Carson Wentz, specifically on how he can better protect himself on the run.

“Well, I don’t think you ask a person in his fourth season to change too much,” Vick told 94 WIP. “I think his game is what it is and it shows and when he’s effective doing it, he’s doing it really well. But you put yourself in harm’s when you play the position from a mobile standpoint.

“I don’t think you ask him to change that at this point in his career. It’s what they got him for, it’s what they paid him for, and he deserves to go out and execute and find a way to take care of his body.”

.@MichaelVick: We run as mobile QBs think we can hit the big one, and the reality is you're not going to get the big one every play.@ShannonSharpe: You're going to get the big one. The big hit.@MichaelVick: Absolutely. I've had my fair share. pic.twitter.com/o0rZge8G8D — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 30, 2019

Nate Sudfeld, Kamu Grugier-Hill Back at Practice

The Eagles are dealing with injuries up and down the roster, including big ones to DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Tim Jernigan. All those players are being listed day-to-day until the team releases their test results. However, there was some good news at Thursday’s practice. Nate Sudfeld (wrist) and Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) returned to the field.

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/q2W0NYCuB5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 19, 2019

Sudfeld was a full participant and could be activated as soon as Sunday. The Eagles will have to make a decision on their backup quarterback: Sudfeld or Josh McCown? Meanwhile, Grugier-Hill will probably require at least another week before he can return. The team can really use Grugier-Hill’s leadership and experience on defense. He’s a team captain, starting linebacker and key special teams contributor.

