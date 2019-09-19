Jalen Ramsey Trade Tracker: Eagles Among Favorites to Land Corner

Everyone has an opinion on where Jalen Ramsey might end up. According to ESPN, “almost every team” has placed a call to Jacksonville to inquire about a trade.

That includes the Philadelphia Eagles. Some of those offers have been more substantial than others, per Josina Anderson. The most serious talks have come from the Chiefs, Ravens, Vikings, Raiders, Eagles and Seahawks.

As Eagles fan rush to hit refresh on their browsers and social media pages, let’s attempt to keep a running tally of all the rumors. Ramsey will play tonight for the Jaguars, with the eyes of the country glued to his every move.

I'm told Jalen Ramsey is fine playing TNF tonight, but a source just told me he doesn't anticipate being a member of the #Jags next Sun. Teams like KC, BAL, MIN, OAK, PHI, SEA hv all made substantive inquiries, but my understanding is almost every team has at least placed a call. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 19, 2019

1. Peter King’s ‘Gut Feeling’ on Eagles

This was the biggest rumor making the internet rounds. NBC Sports contributor Peter King mentioned he had a “gut feeling” that the Eagles might be the ones to acquire Jalen Ramsey. He had them ranked ahead of Seattle, Kansas City and Baltimore in a speculative tweet. He listed a pretty specific trade package: a first-rounder, third-rounder and Sidney Jones. It’s important to note that King was purely making an educated guess, a fact he quickly reminded everyone about.

Gut feel, Ramsey landing spots:

1 Phl: Roseman unafraid, can offer 1+3+SJones.

2 Sea: Schneider unafraid, major CB need.

3 KC: Reid unafraid of big chances.

4 Bal: DeCosta unafraid but loves building thru draft.

–

Look for trading team to talk to agent 1st+try for long-term deal. — Peter King (@peter_king) September 19, 2019

2. Jason LaCanfora Mentions Eagles

CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora echoed previous comments that almost every team in the NFL had kicked the tires on Jalen Ramsey. When pressed about the most serious inquiries, he narrowed his list down to three teams: Eagles, Chiefs, Seahawks. LaCanfora added that he thought it may take time for any team to get a deal done considering the uneasiness of Ramsey’s contract. Remember, he’s going to want an extension that makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. Look at something to get done by Week 9 or maybe Week 4 at the earliest.

"Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, [and] Philadelphia Eagles." –@JasonLaCanfora says these three teams have been most-linked in the Jalen Ramsey sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/KljTwDQbfl — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 18, 2019

3. Mike Garafolo Says Interest ‘High’

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo confirmed the Eagles have done their homework on Jalen Ramsey and their interest is “definitely high.” Garafolo went on to say that it’s hard to gauge exactly how close they are to getting a deal done because GM Howie Roseman kicks the tires on just about every possible move. Remember the report on Melvin Gordon? How about Jadeveon Clowney? One caveat: Garafolo doesn’t think the Eagles are willing to meet the Jaguars’ asking price of two first-round picks.

4. Howie Roseman Looks at Everything

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has been known for exploring every possible opportunity to improve the roster, albeit trade offer or waiver claim. While he didn’t pull the trigger on a deal for Jadeveon Clowney, there was smoke that the Eagles made an offer. Roseman didn’t comment on Jalen Rasmey but read into these previous comments when asked about whether he tried to get Clowney. “Anyone who is available at any level, whether they’re on the waiver wire or whether they’re available via trade, I promise we look into.”

From NFL Now: #Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey is planning to play tonight, as JAX has told interested teams to reassess on Friday. Among those inquiring: Basically every team. pic.twitter.com/F3ACYSeCWT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2019

5. Two Former Eagles Recruiting Jalen Ramsey

That’s right, two former Eagles players have taken to Twitter to throw their support behind the team acquiring Jalen Ramsey. Mark McMillian tweeted: Come on to the city of brotherly love — and tagged both Ramsey and Ike Reese. McMillian spent four seasons as a defensive back in Philadelphia and recorded eight interceptions. Reese, of course, works for 94 WIP and spent seven years with the Eagles as a linebacker and special teams contributor.

