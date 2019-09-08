Waiver Wire Week 1: Top Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

Things do not always turn out the way we want in Week 1 of the fantasy football season, but the good news is the waiver wire can help us turn things around. We are here to break down the top waiver-wire pickups for Week 1 to keep you on the right path to win your fantasy league.

We all may like a few do-overs for our fantasy draft, but there is plenty of available talent in most leagues. If you are in need of a wide receiver, there are plenty of good options on the waiver wire. One place to look for help is the group of rookie wide receivers that are available.

This group was widely panned by draft analysts looking towards the 2020 class, but the wide receivers wasted little time making the league feel their presence. Despite missing the majority of the preseason, Marquise Brown hit the ground running for the Ravens finishing with four receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut.

The Ravens used a first-round pick on Brown and the race for the team’s WR1 is wide-open. Lamar Jackson looked Brown’s way early and often as the numbers show. One small word of caution is that the Ravens do not have the good fortune of playing the Dolphins every week.

Rookie Wide Receivers Are Some of the Top Waiver Wire Pickups After Week 1

Both former Ole Miss receivers impressed in their first NFL games. AJ Brown had three receptions for 100 yards, tied for the second-most catches on the Titans.

D.K. Metcalf made a speedy recovery in time to not only be active in Week 1 but start for the Seahawks. With Doug Baldwin retiring this offseason, there are a number of targets to go around in Seattle. Metcalf had three receptions for 64 yards in the first half of the Seahawks game.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin could be the top offensive option for the Redskins. McLaurin received buzz during the preseason and lived up to the hype. McLaurin had five receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. The former Buckeye has a good chance to continue seeing the ball with very little competition in Washington.

Feel free to reach out on Twitter @JonDAdams with your specific waiver wire or general fantasy football questions. We will continue to update this list as more games go final.

Here is a look at the top fantasy football waiver wire adds for Week 1.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Best Pickups Week 1