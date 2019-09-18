Major Injury Update on Broncos QB Drew Lock: Will He Start Over Joe Flacco?

The Denver Broncos are 0-2 but they finally have some bright news in 2019.

As it quickly appears the Broncos are heading towards their fourth straight non-playoff season, they have a glimmer of hope that may be on his way. That would be because second-round draft pick and future franchise quarterback Drew Lock is on his way back from the thumb injury that has sidelined him since the preseason.

According to Ryan Koenigsberg of BSN Denver, Lock is expected to resume throwing the football next week. With Lock on injured reserve, he can return to practice in Week 7 and be eligible to make his NFL debut in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns at home.

Per source, Broncos rookie Drew Lock will begin throwing again next week. Lock could return to practice in Week 7 and—if the Broncos elect to bring him off of IR—could return to the lineup in Week 9. — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) September 17, 2019

Despite acquiring former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco in the offseason, the Broncos don’t appear to be improved at all from recent seasons. Their offense is sputtering and inconsistent — as has been the case since Peyton Manning’s retirement.

The Broncos are averaging just 15 points per game, 28th in the NFL. Making matters even worse is that the offensive unit seems to give up sacks when the team is in position to score. The same applies in regard to penalties, which absolutely kills offensive drives.

Although Lock wouldn’t make the Broncos contenders, he would give purpose to what is quickly becoming a pointless season. Considering Lock is mobile and can run out of the pocket — something that the 34-year-old Flacco is not capable of doing — he would bring another dimension to an offensive line that simply cannot block.

Prior to his thumb injury in the Broncos’ third preseason game, Lock had established his hold on the backup quarterback job. The 22-year-old went an impressive 31-of-51 (60.8 percent) for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 28 yards.

Flacco will have the job for the time being, no matter how bad he is. Denver’s current backup is Brandon Allen, who was cut by the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason. Allen has never taken a snap during his NFL career.

However, if the Broncos keep trending towards losses and the offense continues to be stagnant, there is little doubt that Lock should take over the starting job when he comes off of injured reserve in Week 9.