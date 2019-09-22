Jevan Snead Dead: Former Texas Longhorns QB Dies

Jevan Snead, the former Texas Longhorns quarterback, is dead, according to KVUE-TV. He was only 32 years old.

The cause of death was not immediately clear. According to KVUE, which broke news of the death on September 22, 2019, Snead “died overnight” and the Austin Police Department, which is the investigating agency, do not “initially suspect foul play.”

In 2007, Snead transferred to Ole Miss.

KVUE reported that the death occurred in Downtown Austin.

People Expressed Shock Over Jevan Snead’s Untimely Death

People expressed upset on Twitter. “Man I was just thinking about Jevan Snead the other day. Played against him after he transferred to Ole Miss and chatted him up after the game was over. That makes me sick to my stomach,” wrote Daniel Seahorn.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about Snead’s death.