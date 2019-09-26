Nelson Agholor Fantasy: Can Eagles WR Stay Consistent in Week 4?

The Philadelphia Eagles have been without No. 1 receiver Alshon Jeffrey for almost two full games. During that time, Nelson Agholor has stepped up in a big way.

After just two catches for seven yards in Week 1, Agholor has been Wentz’s favorite target. In Jeffrey’s absence, Agholor has totaled 16 catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns. In PPR formats, Agholor has been a must start but will that change with the Eagles getting back their top receiver?

Nelson Agholor Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Green Bay Packers

On Thursday night, the Eagles will travel to Lambeau to take on the 3-0 Packers and their suddenly elite defense.

The Packers are allowing 197 passing yards per game which is fifth in the league. Only once have they allowed a receiver to go over 100 yards in a game and it was Allen Robinson in Week 1. Green Bay has given up just one touchdown to a receiver all season.

This does not sound promising for Agholor but the Packers could be game planning for other targets. Zach Ertz is one of the best tight ends in the league and defenses consider him the biggest threat on the Eagles. The Packers now need to focus on Ertz and Jeffrey while trying to keep Wentz from escaping the pocket.

This will be Agholor’s first game in his career against the Packers and it is against the best defense they have had in recent years. At the rate that the Eagles have been throwing the ball, there should still be plenty of targets for Agholor , who has had eight catches in each of the last two games.

Agholor will most likely not have to deal with the Packers’ top two corners. He should play in the slot which will likely match him up with Tramon Williams. This is still not a favorable matchup but it is better than facing the top two in Green Bay who have been shutdown corners so far this season.

Should you Start or Sit Nelson Agholor in Week 4?

Jeffrey will be back in this game along with backup tight end Dallas Goedert. Even with these two coming back, Agholor should still get his chances.

He had been inconsistent. Agholor has shown drop issues along with fumbling. His performance in Week 3 was for 50 yards but it was saved by two touchdowns. The Eagles seem to like Agholor around the line of scrimmage. Against the Packers, this could be much of the same.

If you have Agholor on your fantasy team, you have spent the entire day worrying about this decision. Agholor is an attractive player to start given his recent success but other weapons returning has to be taken into account. If Jeffrey is not back to 100%, Agholor could be in for another busy night. To be safe, fantasy owners should lean towards caution.

The Packers have been great defensively. They have given up yards but not scores. the Eagles will be throwing the football so if that is enough to start Agholor then put him in your lineup but it will be tough for him to find the end zone in this game.