Giants’ Daniel Jones Could Be Getting Some Much-Needed WR Help for Week 3

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning was yanked from the team’s starting lineup, for what looks like for good, following a gruesome start to the 2019 season. Manning’s demotion has in return elevated rookie sixth overall pick Daniel Jones to the top of the Giants depth chart.

Many Giants fans are equally eager to see Jones take the field this Sunday, as they are concerned that the team has not done it’s duty to surround the young signal-caller with the needed talent to succeed. However, Jones could be greeted by some much-needed help in the huddle come game time in Week 3.

Sterling Shepard Trending Towards a Return

Golden Tate may still be serving part of his four-game suspension, while Cody Latimer has not practiced all week, but the Giants may be adding some firepower back into their offense.

Sterling Shepard, the team’s second-leading receiver from a season ago, seems primed to clear concussion protocol on Thursday. Shepard missed last week’s game vs. the Buffalo Bills following a head injury that he suffered in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

As shown in the video below, Shepard likely should not have been allowed to return to action vs. Dallas following what was clearly a concussion. The NFL/NFLPA seems to agree with that sentiment, as they are currently reviewing the matter.

Not only is it horrifying that the NFL's concussion spotter didn't see this/deem it worthy of removing Sterling Shepard from the field on Sunday (1 of 2) … pic.twitter.com/8Z1yRi6pKn — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 11, 2019

However, all seems well for the Giants wideout above the neck at the moment, and the Giants are currently prepping as Daniel Jones will have his top receiving target vs. Tampa Bay.