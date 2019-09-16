Odell Beckham Jr.’s Rumored Girlfriend Lauren Wood Spotted With NFL WR

Odell Beckham Jr. and rumored girlfriend Lauren Wood continue to have fans interest. Beckham and Wood were reportedly spotted together over the weekend with matching shoes, per The Shade Room.

“Okay! It looks like #OdellBeckhamJr is still kickin’ it with his rumored bae #LoloWood. They both posted their matching sneakers and were spotted together getting dinner not too long ago,” The Shade Room reported on Instagram.

The Shade Room posted photos that Wood and Beckham posted separately to their Instagram Story showing the same two pair of shoes. Wood seemed to hint at the OBJ rumors with a vague Instagram post that Beckham responded to with a smiley face emoji with a zipper over the mouth.

“It ain’t a secret, it just ain’t ya bidddnesss 😉,” Wood remarked on Instagram without mentioning anyone by name.

Wood is in the TV and film industry and has been linked to the Browns wide receiver throughout the offseason. Neither Beckham or Wood has publicly confirmed their relationship, but their latest social media posts have some fans believing they are an item.

OBJ Addressed Rumors About His Sexuality Over the Offseason

During a lengthy GQ feature, Beckham was asked about the constant rumors about his sexuality. The Browns wide receiver noted he was not gay, but did not find the rumors offensive.

“I’ve never had an opportunity to talk about this,” Beckham told GQ. “Honestly wasn’t offended. I’ve never once had no problem with anybody who has their own personal life that they live. I have friends who are gay. It was almost more funny to me. I almost messed with them even more. It’s like when someone gives me an ultimatum, I’m usually always going to go to the opposite way of what you want me to go. So when they would say that, I would almost mess with them even more. I have no problem with anyone’s sexual orientation.”



Beckham Admitted He Did Not Like Discussing Who He Is Dating

Given Beckham’s NFL star status, there are constant rumors about who the receiver is dating. Beckham noted to GQ that he had no plans to ever discuss who he is dating and prefers to talk about his play on the field.

“You never hear about my personal life,” Beckham explained to GQ. “You never hear about the woman I’m dating or anything like that. And you won’t. I don’t need to give you that. You want to talk about my job, football? We can talk about that. But this is my personal life. There’s two separate lines. So I always try to keep that.<

Wood Was Linked to Floyd Mayweather in 2014

Wood was previously linked to boxer Floyd Mayweather in 2014. Now, the actress and model has reportedly been seen with Beckham throughout the offseason. The NFL wideout was spotted with Wood in Germany and Las Vegas, per Sports Gossip. It will be interesting to see if either person directly comments on their status in the future or continues to keep fans guessing.