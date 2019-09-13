Oklahoma vs. UCLA: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Oklahoma Sooners have one of the best offenses in the nation. They are ranked No. 5 in the nation and will be on the road in this game to take on UCLA.

Chip Kelly was brought to UCLA to bring offense back to the Bruins’ program. That has not happened yet. UCLA has scored just 14 points in each of their first two games. They are 0-2. Oklahoma has been the complete opposite. The Sooners are averaging 59.5 points per game through their first two wins and they are looking like a well-oiled machine once again.

Let’s start with Oklahoma. Jalen Hurts transferred from Alabama in his final season to become Oklahoma’s quarterback. Through two games, he has 591 yards and six touchdowns without throwing an interception. Hurts is also the teams leading rusher with 223 yards and three touchdowns. Lincoln Riley is an offensive genius who has coached the last two Heisman Trophy winners. Hurts is looking to become the third in a row for Oklahoma.

Kelly is long past the Marcus Mariota days at Oregon. UCLA’s offense has not been good so far this season especially in the run game. The Bruins do not have a player with 100 rushing yards through their first two games. Demetric Felton leads the team with 99 yards on the ground. He is a wide receiver. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been inconsistent to begin the season as quarterback. If they want to compete with Oklahoma, they will have to find a way to put points on the board.

Oklahoma vs. UCLA Preview

Oklahoma is a team that outscores their opponent. Their defense has been poor over the last few seasons which is the reason they have not succeeded in the CFB Playoff. This is a good game for the Sooners to get their legs under them on the defensive end. If that does not happen, their offense is still dynamic. Hurts has fit right in to Riley’s system to begin the season.

“We put in a lot of work since (Jalen Hurts) got here,” Riley said after Oklahoma’s opening win over Houston. “I thought a lot of the guys around him made some plays. He played very well. I thought he was confident with what we were doing. I know he hadn’t started in a long time but he has started a lot of games. He’s really picked up our stuff fast. I’m excited about how that’s going to continue to grow.”

Jalen Hurts on his postgame workout in the weight room after the South Dakota game. "I had something on my mind, so I got it off my chest and went and got some work in." Full Video ➡️ https://t.co/dAx1HfVxdJ#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/cwjcFx9xGj — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 9, 2019

For UCLA, this game is going to be the ultimate uphill battle. Their defense has played well over the first two games but they have not played a team like Oklahoma just yet. They simply cannot score enough to keep up in this game. Kelly explained that they welcome the chance to play one of the best teams in the nation.

“You like the challenge of anybody you play,” Kelly said. “I think, again, you try to put perspective on things. I don’t care who it is. There is not one team we can look forward to, there is not one team we can look past. We’re not in that boat.”

Oklahoma vs. UCLA Pick & Prediction

FanDuel Sportsbook has this line set at 23.5. They are giving UCLA a break because they are home, but this line is not nearly high enough.

This pick is simple. Oklahoma can score at will. UCLA has scored 28 points over two games. Even though they are on the road for the first time, Oklahoma will go in and dominate UCLA using their high-powered offense.

The o/u is 72 which is par for the course in a Sooners’ game. Like many other games, the over is the pick. UCLA has not been good on offense but the Sooners defense is not great. They let up two scores to South Dakota in Week 2. Oklahoma will do their fair share of scoring which will carry this number over.

PICK: Oklahoma -23.5

OVER: 72

SCORE PREDICTION: Oklahoma 52, UCLA 24

