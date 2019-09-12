Aaron Rodgers Seems Worried About Facing Explosive Eagles

Aaron Rodgers wanted to make two things perfectly clear: first, please don’t do ‘The Wave’ when the Packers are on offense. He hates it and it’s disruptive to the team.

And one more thing: if the stadium operations crew at Lambeau Field is committed to those new pyrotechnics during night games, make sure they are working overtime in Week 4. Why? Because that’s when the Philadelphia Eagles come to town on Sept. 26 for an 8:20 p.m. kickoff on Thursday Night Football.

“I love the lights dimmed for night games,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “Hopefully, we get that in Week 4.”

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want the wave when the team is on offense, but he was a proponent for the lights dimming and flashing after a touchdown. Hopes that comes back when they host the #Eagles on Thursday night in week 4. — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) September 11, 2019

The Packers have been testing out the use of flickering lights after touchdowns and sounding a foghorn on crucial third downs in a revamped in-game experience for fans. It’s part of their entertainment theme called “Embracing the Frozen Tundra.” Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur wants to maximize Green Bay’s home-field advantage as much as possible.

Fewer foghorns, more light shows. Here’s the TD celly at Lambeau Field ft. a wave from me. pic.twitter.com/6Vw3uPufsH — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) August 30, 2019

“My only ask is that we don’t do the wave when we’re on offense,” Rodgers said, via Packers.com. “Other than that, be as loud as you want. Hopefully, nobody says sit down to anybody. I’ve heard that from time to time. Somebody stands up and somebody tells them to sit down.”

Rodgers seemed to be joking about all of it, except the wave part. That can really be distracting. He added that the freezing temperatures in Green Bay — hovering around sub-30 during playoff games — and the crowd really hype the team up.

“We’d love for everybody to get up and be as loud as possible from the start,” he said. “We need it.”

Aaron Rodgers Owns the Philadelphia Eagles

OK, maybe the word “own” is too strong, but it’s darn near close to the truth. Aaron Rodgers has a 3-1 record against the Eagles in four career games with a jaw-dropping 104.4 passer rating. In addition, the Packers quarterback has thrown for 856 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions while being sacked just four times. He’s completed 73-of-109 passes in those contests.

The last time these two teams met in the regular season was back in 2016 when the Packers claimed a 26-13 victory at Lincoln Financial Field. Rodgers led the Packers on consecutive touchdown drives to start the game. He went 30-of-39 for 313 passing yards and two scores, along with six rushes for 26 yards.

Meanwhile, then-rookie Carson Wentz finished 24-of-36 for 254 passing yards with a throwing touchdown and a one-yard rushing touchdown. He also threw an interception in a game where Wendall Smallwood was the Eagles’ leading rusher and Dorial Green-Beckham was their leading receiver. Times have certainly changed for Doug Pederson’s squad in four years.

