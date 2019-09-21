Philadelphia Police Officer Commits Perfect Patriots Diss on Jeopardy [WATCH]

Everyone in Philadephia knows the final score of Super Bowl LII. Every diehard Eagles fan has it memorized. And now so does the rest of the country.

A Philadelphia-area police officer appeared on a recent episode of the hit game show Jeopardy! and pledged allegiance to the men in midnight green in the most public way possible. Patrolman Adam Clark of the Yardley Borough Police Department buzzed in and hit a Daily Double on the category “One-Word Book Titles” for $1,600. When host Alex Trebek asked him how much he would like to wager, Clark matter-of-factly replied: $4,331. Why? Because that was the final score of Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33.

Here is how the conversation between Trebek and Clark went down in real-time:

“I will wager $4,133,” Officer Clark said. “Is there a significance?” host Alex Trebek asked. “It’s the Eagles Super Bowl victory score,” Clark said.

Clark Missed the Clue, Lost the Game

Adam Clark got a chuckle out of Alex Trebek and another one from the crowd after saying why he was putting down the odd wager, but he didn’t guess the question correctly. The clue read: “This 1974 James Michener novel covers centuries, not just one significant year, in the history of Colorado.” Clark guessed “Gold.” The answer was “Centennial.”

Clark eventually lost the game to 15-day winner Jason Zuffranieri. Still, Clark walked away with a nice chunk of change ($6,533) and a lifetime of free beers and hero-worship from Eagles fans everywhere. They swarmed to social media and Reddit to sing his praises.

@YardleyPD Patrolman Adam Clark with $4,133 wager in Double Jeopardy tonight to honor final score of @Eagles Super Bowl win. Classic. https://t.co/5bl9l90vLw — Anthony DiMattia (@dailydimattia) September 20, 2019

Adam from philly on #Jeopardy just wagered #41-33 in honor of @Eagles superbowl victory. My new hero. #FlyEaglesFly — Brendan Connolly (@beardconnolly) September 19, 2019

Even though he didn’t win, Adam is forever a legend for betting $4133 on #Jeopardy tonight. #FlyEaglesFly — Bex (@bexxy41) September 20, 2019

Adam: I will wager $4,133 Trebeck:…. Is there a reason why? Adam: that was the final score of the Eagles Superbowl #Jeopardy 😂😂😂😂😂🦅 — Kristy (@kristybrianne) September 19, 2019

The Police Officer is Game Show Veteran

This wasn’t the first appearance on a nationally-televised game show for Adam Clark. According to the Bucks County Courier Times, the police officer was a contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” in 2014. He won $250,000 during that show and used the money to help put his wife through college. He recalled the experience with fondness.

“That was life-changing,” Clark told the Bucks County Courier Times. “I was able to use that money to kind of keep our whole household going.”

His next goal? An appearance on “Wheel of Fortune” to complete what he called the “trifecta of American game shows,” per the Bucks County Courier Times. He’ll have to wait a whole year to audition for “Wheel of Fortune” since rules forbid the same person from appearing on multiple game shows in a year.

Perhaps by that time, the Eagles will have won another Super Bowl and he can share that story with “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak. We can all dream, right?

