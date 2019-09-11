Chiefs’ Andy Reid Trolls Raiders Over Coliseum

There are few rivalries in sports more fierce than the one that the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs have. It’s a rivalry that dates back to the early days of the AFL and has lasted for over 50 years. The two will reignite that rivalry this Sunday when the Raiders welcome the Chiefs to Oakland. While the silver and black dominated the red and yellow in the 70s and 80s, the Chiefs have owned the Raiders over the last three decades.

The Chiefs have 41 wins to 18 losses since 1990. One thing that the Raiders have over them is three Super Bowl wins while Kansas City only has one. Due to the fact that the teams play in the same division, they see each other at least twice a year every season. Both teams find themselves in different positions. The Chiefs are coming off a year in which they were 12-4 and have Super Bowl aspirations in 2019. The Raiders are in the midst of a rebuild but had an impressive win over the Denver Broncos in week one. Oakland’s performance against Denver suddenly makes the week two matchup against the Chiefs much more interesting.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Andy Reid Trolls Raiders Over Coliseum

With the matchup between the bitter rivals looming, Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid had a chance to talk about the last game he’ll play in the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. He had this to say, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez:

“There’s just something about that place that’s crazy. Last year, the sewage system flooded, and it simplifies the game for you. You got to work through a few things to get out there and then you still have the baseball infield. These guys can tell their grandkids that they used to play baseball there and we’d go out and during the baseball season and play in the dirt, literally. I think there’s something to that.”

It’s no secret that the Raiders play in one of the worst stadiums in all of sports. Hence, why they’re moving to Las Vegas. The reason they play with the dirt infield is because the team shares a field with the Oakland Athletics during baseball season. The game against the Chiefs could represent the last time that any NFL team plays on dirt.

How the Las Vegas Stadium Is Coming Along

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, glass installation has begun on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders have also announced that they’re partnering with Twitch, a live-streaming service, to stream esports competitions. This move to Vegas is proving to be a valuable endeavor for the Raiders. Per Forbes, Mark Davis’ team have the most valuable naming rights stadium deal in the NFL due to their deal with Allegiant Airlines.

In addition, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the Raiders have jumped $1.5 Billion in value since the deal to move to Las Vegas started to come to fruition. Davis was considered one of the poorer owners in the NFL, but that could very well change once the team spends a couple of years in Sin City.

READ NEXT: Josh Jacobs 40-Yard Dash: Raiders RB’s Speed Better Than Time Shows

