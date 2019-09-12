Fantasy Football: Which Rookie RBs Should You Start or Sit Week 2?

Rookie running backs had a field day–pun intended–during week one of the NFL’s 100th season. There was one major breakthrough, a promising start, and a few disappointments.

Fantasy football-wise, there are four rookie running backs primed for breakthrough seasons owners need to keep tabs on. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from the top four rookies in week two of fantasy football:

Devin Singletary: Start or Sit Week 2

In week one, Singletary had nine total touches for 98 yards–but he didn’t get the ball until the third quarter. Four of Singletary’s touches were rushes, and he gained 70 yards, averaging an unreal 17.5 yards per carry.

In week two, Singletary and the Bills visit the New York Giants, whose defense turned in a less-than-impressive performance against the Cowboys week one. Singletary seems hot right now, and after he completely outshined Frank Gore in the backfield, look for his touches to increase.

He’s a low end RB2 or flex option until he starts getting into the end zone. Look for that to happen week two. Verdict: START. The Giants are not good.

Josh Jacobs: Start or Sit Week 2

Jacobs was the star of the Raiders first game Monday night against the Broncos, and he led all rookies in rushing week one. Jacobs had 85 yards on the ground, 28 yards receiving, and two touchdowns.

Week two, the Raiders will face a Kansas City defense that has improved since last season–but not enough to prevent Jacobs from getting regular and frequent touches. Kansas City relies on their offense, not their defense, so look for Jacobs to be featured as one of the Raiders primary offensive weapons while LA tries to compete with Patrick Mahomes. He’s coming off a great game, so his hot streak should only continue.

Verdict: START. He’s the hottest of the rookie RBs right now.

David Montgomery: Start or Sit Week 2

Montgomery had a quiet debut against the Packers week one. He had six rushes for only 18 yards, although his offensive line turned in an unusually bad performance against Green Bay. Montgomery also had an excellent catch for 27 yards.

Matt Nagy has been widely criticized for the overwhelming imbalance of pass attempts to rush attempts in week one. That will change against Denver, especially considering Montgomery is one of the only offensive players on the Bears roster the opposing coach has no inside knowledge of.

Montgomery is going to have a huge breakout game sooner or later. But it may not be this week. Sit him until he does. Verdict: SIT. The Bears need to improve on offense first.

Miles Sanders: Start or Sit Week 2

Sanders led the Eagles in carries week one, but he was outshone by the Eagles other new running back, Jordan Howard.

Sanders had 11 carries for just 25 yards and caught a pass for two yards. Howard had six carries for 44 yards and two catches for 11 yards. Look for Howard to see more action this week against an Atlanta defense that gave up a ton of yardage on the ground and in the air week one. That said, Sanders should still be the team’s feature back, and will likely be looking to rebound from last week. Verdict: START. He should still be a low end RB2.