Ben Roethlisberger Injury Update: Steelers QB Makes Decision for 2020 Season

Ben Roethlisberger will be out for the remainder of the 2019 season.

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN early Monday, the 37-year-old quarterback will undergo surgery after an MRI exam on his right elbow. The severity of the injury means Roethlisberger will be placed on injured reserve.

While Steelers nation was clearly rattled by the announcement, Roethlisberger has some good news — he’s returning for the 2020 season.

The veteran quarterback indicated that he plans to return for the 2020 season after flirting with the idea of retiring over the past couple of years.

Roethlisberger released an official statement that he not only will return for 2020 — he plans on honoring his contract and playing in the 2021 season also.

“I’ve been informed that I need season ending surgery on my elbow to continue playing football at the level I expect. This is shocking and heartbreaking for me, to miss this much of a season and feel like I am letting down so many people. I can only trust God’s plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season. The Steelers committed three years to me this offseason and I fully intend to honor my contract and reward them with championship level play. I will do all I can to support Mason (Rudolph) and the team this season to help win games. I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give.”

Roethlisberger suffered his elbow injury on what appeared to be a normal throw during the team’s Week 2 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. You can see in the video below that the two-time Super Bowl champion showed extreme discomfort in his elbow immediately after the throw.

With that said, it had been indicated after the game that Roethlisberger was dealing with the elbow ailment all week prior to the Week 2 game against the Seahawks.

Inside the Steelers’ locker room players obviously concerned about the health of Ben Roethlisberger.

While Mason Rudolph will be depended upon to carry the team for the 2019 season, Steelers fans can at least rest peacefully knowing that the above highlight won’t be the final play of Roethlisberger’s illustrious career.