Tom Brady’s New Backup: Patriots Sign Former Starting Quarterback

The New England Patriots have a new quarterback on their roster.

In an unexpected move, the Patriots signed former starting quarterback Cody Kessler to their roster. The move means New England will now carry three quarterbacks on its active roster — along with starter Tom Brady and rookie Jarrett Stidham.

A new QB in New England: Patriots are signing former Jaguars-Eagles-Browns QB Cody Kessler, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2019

Kessler doesn’t have a pretty resume — he has a 2-10 career record, including a 0-8 mark with the Cleveland Browns during the infamous 0-16 season back in 2016. However, he’s an experienced starter (17 games) and is still just 26 years old. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s familiar with other teams’ systems, having played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles — whom the Patriots play in Week 11.

The Patriots haven’t carried three quarterbacks on its roster in years. Last season, they went with Brady and veteran Brian Hoyer as their quarterback pairing for the entire season. Through the first three weeks of the 2019 season, they went with Brady and Stidham after cutting the veteran Hoyer during the preseason.

Are Patriots Concerned About Jarrett Stidham?

So why the move to sign Kessler? Does it have to do with Bill Belichick feeling less secure about Stidham after his pick-six interception in his NFL debut?

After Stidham’s interception, Belichick yanked the rookie fourth-round selection and re-inserted Brady with the Patriots up just 16 points with a little over six minutes remaining in the game.

As Zack Cox of NESN summarized, this is how Stidham’s NFL debut went along — and it featured a lot of negatives.

“Stidham completed an 11-yard pass to Phillip Dorsett on his first snap, took a sack on his second, completed a 3-yarder to Rex Burkhead on his third and then airmailed a throw over his intended receiver, running back Brandon Bolden, on his fourth. The ball landed in the waiting arms of safety Jamal Adams, who returned it 60 yards for a touchdown.”

Stidham admitted his debut was less than shaky, finishing the game just 2-for-3 for 14 yards, an interception and a sack.

“It’s obviously not how you want to start things,” Stidham said after the game. “I’ve just got to continue to trust in my ability and get the ball to the receivers the right away. I got a lot of work today. I’m excited about that. Just got to do better. … “Obviously, I’m very thankful to get a few snaps. But wish it would’ve gone a little better. I just have to make a better throw, so I’m going to continue to get better and have a next-play mentality.” It also didn’t help matters that he admitted to reporters following the game that he wasn’t “expecting it” Those aren’t exactly the words you want to hear if you’re the head coach.

“I wasn’t really expecting it at the time,” he said. “I was ready for it. Yeah, they just said, ‘Get in,’ and that’s what I did.”

Patriots Could be Using Cody Kessler for Eagles Matchup

Obviously, it’s one game in to Stidham’s career, so it’s not that big of a deal. But the fact that Belichick felt inclined to sign a veteran quarterback just days after Stidham’s less-than-stellar debut speaks volumes.

It’s also worth noting that Kessler spent time with Eagles during the preseason this year. With the Patriots facing the Eagles — the team they lost to in the Super Bowl less than two years ago — in Week 11, it could also be a typical ploy by Belichick to learn Philly’s offensive system more in-depth.

