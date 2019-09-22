T.Y. Hilton Injury: Latest Updates & Fantasy Football Outlook

The Indianapolis Colts fought off the injury bug this week and were able to enter Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with the bulk of their primary playmakers. But after a strong start in Week 3, the team lost their top wide receiver in T.Y. Hilton to injury.

After Hilton left the game with an apparent quad injury, it was then confirmed by the NFL that the young pass-catcher would miss the remainder of Week 3.

It’s a brutal blow for the Colts, who held a third-quarter lead over the Falcons at the time of Hilton’s injury. As far as the severity of the injury goes, that’ll be a major talking point over the coming days, and there’s an obvious cause for concern.

T.Y. Hilton Injury: Fantasy Football Outlook

Prior to leaving Sunday’s game, Hilton had put together a strong showing by hauling in 8-of-10 passes for 65 yards and one touchdown. No other wide receiver on the team had caught more than three passes (to this point), with the second-closest being Parris Campbell, with three catches for 24 yards.

The biggest impact from a fantasy football perspective may actually go to the two tight ends in Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has linked up with the duo a combined five times for 74 yards through the third quarter.

In terms of wide receivers likely to step in and fill the void following Hilton’s injury, it’s tough not to like what Campbell has done thus far. Beyond that, names like Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Deon Cain are among the players to watch moving forward in Week 3.

