Anthony Rendon & Wife Amanda Put Family & Faith Above Baseball

Anthony Rendon is having a career season with the Washington Nationals, and while the third-baseman is a key player in bringing his team through the World Series for the first time in franchise history, much like teammate Stephen Strasburg, he’s quite the introvert, and would skip out on all press events if it wasn’t a contracted part of his job.

Therefore, not much is known about Rendon’s wife, Amanda Rodriguez Rendon. She also shies away from the spotlight, and like her husband, keeps no social media accounts. Anthony and Amanda got married on November 25, 2017, at the Corinthian in Houston, Texas, where the MVP hopeful was raised. It’s a twist of fate that Rendon’s first World Series has brought him back to his beloved hometown, where he must play against the team he grew up idolizing.

The Rendons primarily live in the Washington area, but they still travel back to reside in Houston during the off-season to spend time with friends and family. Rendon is incredibly close with his brother David, and parents, Rene and Bridget Rendon. He also made the following rule for when he’s visiting home: No talking about baseball.

Like Strasburg and Ryan Zimmerman, Rendon has spent his entire professional career playing ball in D.C. He was drafted out of Rice College as the 6th overall pick in 2011, signed a $7.2 million contract, and has played for the Nationals ever since.

Rendon told The Washington Post back in 2014, “My parents are people who like to stay to themselves. They’re quiet. They raised me not to be boastful about anything we do. My faith as well — it says don’t boast about anything that’s coming your way. The Lord has given you everything. It’s just being modest, being humble about everything and keeping my head on straight.”

Amanda and Anthony Rendon Have One Daughter Named Emma Kate

Thank you to everyone who came out and supported the Dream Foundation's Mustery Grab Bag Sale…we're all sold out! #Nats1stLadies pic.twitter.com/bVRUkrPVuU — Erica Scherzer (@emaysway) August 12, 2017

The Rendons welcomed their first child, Emma Kate, on July 25, 2018, and while they don’t share too many photos of her with the public, they make an exception for one reason. The only media events Rendon and his family happily appear are for occasions that help charities.

A month after Emma was born, Amanda brought her daughter out to Nationals Park for a special cause. With Emma dressed in an adorable baby-sized Nationals jersey and big red bow in her hair, Amanda went to hang out with Max Scherzer’s wife Erica, and former Nationals’ member Bryce Harper’s wife, Kayla Varner, to help sell the Dream Foundations mystery bags.

Rendon and Amanda also work as ambassadors for Baseball for Babies, which helps bring awareness to premature babies. The couple was involved with the charity before becoming parents, and after Emma was born two months early, felt an even closer bond with the foundation.

In September 2019, Amanda teamed with other Nats’ first ladies to sell the 2020 Pet Calendars, in which all proceeds go to the Humane Rescue.

Nats First Ladies Signing Alert! From 6 PM to 7 PM tomorrow evening… • Jen Corbin

• Amanda Rendon

• @kdturner12 …will be autographing copies of the #Nats Pet Calendar at the @NatsTeamStore!#Nats4Good // #OnePursuit pic.twitter.com/LlB6j9k8DK — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 12, 2019

One of Rendon and Amanda’s biggest passion projects is their involvement with the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy in Southeast Washington. Rendon first became the designated player-representative before stepping on to the Academy’s board of directors in 2016. Every year, the Rendons donate a large some of money, and most recently, cut a check for $150,000 to the Washington area charity.

“My wife and I wanted to find a way to give back,” he told The Houston Chronicle. “There are a lot of things we do that don’t get attention, but we felt drawn to give something back to the youths.”

Once again, Anthony and Amanda Rendon have given a generous donation to support #NatsAcademy. Help us raise another $150,000 to match their gift. Donate today at https://t.co/xvzAlhpHmA in honor of the #RendonMatch. All donations directly support Academy programs.#Nats4Good https://t.co/eXmBkgwipX — Nats Youth Academy (@NatsAcademy) September 26, 2019

“I think hanging out with these kids and hearing their stories and knowing I’m trying to make a difference, maybe that’s what I get out of it. I’m getting emotionally attached. That’s where I think I’ve matured. Recognizing that [opportunity] and using my platform — obviously, that’s been tough for me to accept. And at times like this [interview], it’s still uncomfortable. But hopefully as I grow older and mature, I get better at it.”

YBA executive director Tal Alter, who had to convince Rendon of the benefits of making his donations public said, “I think there’s this part of Anthony that probably doesn’t want to let on how much he cares. It’s not that he doesn’t say it or show it, but I think he likes being a little difficult to read. So his lack of promotion of himself is part of that. The more you invite people in, the more they’re going to form opinions of you.”

Rendon Wants to Be Known As A Christian Ball Player, Not Just A Ball Player

While speaking with Gregg Matte, Houston First Baptist Church Pastor, Rendon said, “I want to be known as a Christian baseball player and I’m still trying to grow into that. But in the end, I want to be more Christian than baseball player.”

Rendon, who’s known in his community as a main of faith said, “If I just try to stay in the Word and try to surround myself with good people and have good community, I think that will just guide me on that path.”

“I love baseball. I love being on the field. I love competing,” he told The Washington Post in 2018. “But I’m not a fan of everything that comes with it. No offense — I’m not a fan of the interviews. I’m not a fan of people coming in the clubhouse. I’m not a fan of everyone treating you different because you play a sport. How am I different than anyone else? I’m a human being, and I have my faults, too.”

