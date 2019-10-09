Baker Mayfield Roasts Nick Bosa for Celebration [WATCH]

Nick Bosa had every reason to celebrate during the San Francisco 49ers dominant 31-3 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

Bosa — the second overall pick in this year’s draft — recorded two sacks, three quarterback hits, four quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on Monday night. According to Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus, Bosa registered nine total pressures in 25 pass rush snaps (36 percent pressure rate).

The most talked about play from the rookie came at the end of the first half, when he chased down Browns QB Baker Mayfield and forced an intentional grounding call. After the play, Bosa got up and delivered a well choreographed celebration, simulating the famous 2017 incident when Mayfield stuck and Oklahoma flag at centerfield of Ohio Stadium following the Sooners’ 31-16 win over the Buckeyes.

Bosa tore into Mayfield after the game and had obviously hung on to some resentment from that loss nearly two years ago.

“I was kind of trying to talk [to Mayfield],” Bosa told reporters after the game. “I don’t usually talk, but this game he had it coming. He didn’t say one word back.

“I was just screaming his name like, ‘Baaaaaker. Baaaaaker. You good? Step it up. We want a challenge.’”

"I don't usually talk, but this game (Baker Mayfield) had it coming." 49ers DE Nick Bosa explains the trash talk he directed at the Browns' QB all night.https://t.co/CnNDLTtJSI pic.twitter.com/vCTgdolHXp — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 8, 2019

Mayfield will be the first to say he had a terrible game. The second-year QB was constantly under duress and managed just 100 yards on 8 of 22 passing. His QB rating in the game of 13.4 was by far the lowest of his career.

Despite that, Mayfield delivered a subtle roast for Bosa when asked about the incident.

“Good for him. He had it premeditated,” Mayfield said. “He’s been thinking about that, obviously, for two years now. That’s a long time to think about that loss.”

Baker on Bosa’s flag plant: “That’s a long time to be thinking about that loss.” pic.twitter.com/ngxmhSg5ZK — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 9, 2019

Baker Mayfield not Worried About Public Perception

Mayfield has been under fire this week, first from Bosa and then from Richard Sherman, who recently recanted his criticism regarding the Browns QB snubbing him of a handshake.

But regardless of what is said by other players or in the media, Mayfield is not worried about it.

“People want to portray an image of me and who I am as a person,” Mayfield said. “I could care less.”

Mayfield is an obvious target due to his rapidly rising star. In just 13 starts as a rookie, Mayfield passed for a record 27 touchdowns last season. The former Oklahoma Heisman winner also collected 3,725 passing yards and helped the Browns finish 7-8-1, winning five of their final seven games. Now, it’s hard to flip on a TV without seeing his face on some kind of commercial.

Baker Mayfield: “People want to portray an image of me and who I am as a person. I could care less.” #Browns pic.twitter.com/y9IRKbvNbD — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 9, 2019

The spotlight will only continue to grow on Mayfield as he looks to lead the Browns to their first AFC North title since 1989.

Joel Bitonio Says Nick Bosa’s Trash Talk Not Adding Extra Motivation

The Browns beleaguered offensive line has taken some heat to open the season for their play and veteran guard Joel Bitonio knows they have to be better for both the team and Mayfield to have success.

As for Bosa, who wreaked havoc all night, the extra smack talk hasn’t provided any extra motivation for Bitonio and Co.

“I’ve never gone into a game like, man, these guys are mean to me in the media,” Bitonio said. “It’s just one of those things where there’s a sense of pride. He plays hard, he’s a good player and makes some things happen for him. He’s going to be a good player in this league and we need to do a better job blocking him.”

The Browns will get another tough test against the Seahawks this week. Up front, premier among the Seattle pass-rushers is three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney, who will be looking to, yet again, make life hard for Mayfield.

