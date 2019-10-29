Browns Rookie Sounds off on Losing Streak

After reeling off a disappointing 2-5 record playing through a gauntlet to open the season, the Cleveland Browns will have to play from behind if they hope to break their extended postseason drought.

While there have been some tough times so far — especially considering the hype around Cleveland entering the season — there’s still a clear path to the playoffs if the Browns can turn things around, which starts this weekend against the Denver Broncos.

Browns rookie linebacker Mack Wilson is ready for the change to come, voicing his frustration on the losing streak on Twitter Tuesday.

“It’s time for a change as in we gotta do something different. The losing gotta change!” he wrote. “We gotta change the culture.”

Wilson came out of Alabama, where he had 113 tackles, seven sacks and six interceptions for the Crimson Tide over his three seasons. He was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of this year’s draft and has shown big upside with his athleticism.

Wilson learned a thing or two about a winning culture during his three seasons in Tuscaloosa. Alabama lost just three games over that span and won a National Championship in 2017.

He’s put up a strong showing this season filling in as a starter, with veteran Christian Kirksey done for the year after surgery to repair a torn pectoral tendon. Wilson has recorded 31 tackles, 2 passes defended and 1 tackle for loss.

Lack of Discipline, Turnovers Have Been Theme of Browns Season

Wilson is right — something has to change. And that recipe starts with reducing penalties and turnovers, which has been a theme since Week 1, when the Browns racked up 18 penalties for 182 yards and turned the ball over three times in a shocking 43-13 loss.

There have been games that are better than others, but the 27-13 loss to the Patriots featured more of the same. The Browns turned the ball over three times (on consecutive plays) and were called for 13 penalties that added up to 85 yards.

“We did not do anything to help ourselves win the game. We actually beat ourselves with turnovers and penalties,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said on Monday. “We expect to clean up a bunch of that this week. We have been focused on trying to clean those up and it has not gotten done yet so we got to continue to harp on it. Each individually has to make a commitment to doing that on an everyday basis. That is where it is going to start because you have no chance to win a game if you do those things, which is very evident.”

Browns Face Must-Win at Denver

At just 2-5 and on a three-game losing streak, the Browns need to string together wins to stay in contention for a playoff spot.

First up is a trip to Denver this week, where the Browns will takes on the Broncos and backup quarterback Brandon Allen, who does not have an NFL completion to his name.

Starter Joe Flacco was ruled out with a herniated disk in his neck, which may cost him the rest of his first season in Denver as the team looks for the best solution going forward.

“We need to win every game in the worst way,” Kitchens said. “You do not look ahead. You stay in the moment. I think our guys will do a great job of staying in the moment, preparing on Wednesday, then coming back and preparing on Thursday Friday and going to playing the game. Eliminate the penalties, eliminate the turnovers and we will be fine.”

