Richard Sherman ‘Alert’ for Challenge of Odell Beckham

Back when the “Legion of Boom” was still running the show in Seattle, a young Odell Beckham Jr. was made some noise by racking up 100-yard game against the highly-touted secondary of the Seahawks.

The Giants lost that 2014 contest 38-17, but Beckham collected seven catches for 108 yards — one of his seven 100-yard games during his Rookie of the Year campaign.

Since that day, now-49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has kept track of OBJ’s rapidly rising star. Sherman once again get a first-hand look as the two will duel on Monday Night Football this week.

“He was a relatively unknown at that point,” Sherman told the Mercury News, “and he came out there, was incredibly talented, had some juice about him, great hands, great routes.

“From that day forward, he’s in my notes for somebody to be alert for.”

Beckham is coming off a career-low 20 yards on just two catches against the Ravens last week, but did all the little things to help his team win.

“When you have a dynamic guy on the field, that definitely draws attention and guys have to decide how they want to play him,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. “We try to realize that early and decide what we need to do moving forward during the course of the game.”

Marquise Goodwin Not Wishing Odell Beckham Well

Beckham has friends all over the league, including one that resides in the San Francisco wide receiver corps in Maquise Goodwin.

“That’s a good friend of mine. We chop it up, maybe once a week,” Goodwin told reporters, citing that they share some mutual friends and interests. “I wish all the success for him, except on Monday.”

Beckham and the Browns are heading to the West Coast for their third primetime game in five weeks. Cleveland is a 3.5-point underdog for the game.

“I would have made the schedule differently, but they did not ask me when they did it,” head coach Freddie Kitchens joked. “We are very happy for our fans. To play these primetime types games, it is exciting for our fans. We just want to put our best foot forward for that particular week, whatever time the game is.”

The Browns have to lock in the next three weeks with a trio of tough games against San Francisco, Seattle and New England.

New Angle Shows Baker Mayfield’s Commitment to Congratulate Nick Chubb

When Nick Chubb ripped off his huge run against the Ravens last week, Baker Mayfield made sure he was in the end zone to celebrate with his running back.

Chubb’s speed on his 88-yard TD run was clocked at 21.95 mph — the second fastest of the season, according to Next Gen Stats.

But it gets better: Mayfield was recorded at 18.92 mph on the play — his fastest speed on any play this season. Now that’s some team spirit. A newly released angle shows the level of commitment Mayfield had to celebrating with his running back.

Baker is really sprinting downfield at all times 😂😂 @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/TLicxX7g5J — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 2, 2019

Mayfield surely won’t mind getting in some more sprinting if Chubb decides to make the long TD runs a habit.With 398 yards, Chubb is currently fourth in the league in rushing yards, just 13 yards off the leader Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers.

