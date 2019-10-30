Celtics Roster & Starting Lineup vs Reigning MVP Giannis’ Bucks

So far in the 2019 season, the Boston Celtics have seemingly turned the page on last season and have started to gel already.

But a humbling defeat against Philadelphia on opening night still shows signs of improvement for the Celtics. And what better way to measure that progress against the Eastern Conference favorites Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on Wednesday.

The Celtics will still be without center Enes Kanter, who will miss his third straight game with a knee injury suffered in that opener against the 76ers. In his place, both Daniel Theis and Robert Williams have started the last two contests respectively with mixed results.

With Theis listed as questionable, it’s likely Williams will get the nod once again with Vincent Poirier and Tacko Fall each pouring in a few minutes off the bench.

Celtics Projected Starters vs Milwaukee

C: Robert Williams

PF: Jayson Tatum

SF: Gordon Hayward

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Jaylen Brown

This lineup remains unchanged from the Celtics’ victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday. In that 23 point victory, Walker led the way with a game-high 32 points in 30 minutes. Boston had five players in double figures including Carsen Edwards (10) and Marcus Smart (12) off the bench.

The trio of Fall, Poirier, Javonte Green all saw late minutes in the blowout. Tatum showed his strength and development with strong interior play, pulling down nine rebounds. However, he struggled from the field, shooting just 29 percent on 5 of 17 (2 for 7 from 3-point range), only scoring six points from within three-point range.

Smart, Edwards, and Grant Williams could all see big minutes off the bench in this one. Despite his reserve role, Smart is emerging as one of the leaders on a young team alongside Walker. Smart is the longest-tenured member of the Celtics and is also one of the top defensive players in the NBA. He has consistently provided a spark off the bench and that is no different early in the 2019-20 season.

The Bucks are Loaded

Milwaukee has several players who have given the Celtics problems in the past – most notably Brook and Robin Lopez. The Celtics have never come up with a solution for defending these two, especially Robin who has constantly dominated Boston in the paint.

Aside from the Greek Freak who gives every team trouble, Khris Middleton has averaged 14 points and five rebounds per game against the Celtics. Middleton will likely be guarded by Brown and Smart while Tatum will have the responsibility of defending Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The biggest difference Antetokounmpo has made this year is his rebounding. Though it has always been solid, he is third in the NBA averaging 13.3 boards per game early this season along with 24.3 points per game and 9.0 assists.

One of the reasons he won MVP last season is his versatility on offense to spread the floor. Antetokounmpo is pioneering the power forward position as he runs the floor like a point guard, gets down low like a center, and shows great shooting ability from the field.

READ NEXT: Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick