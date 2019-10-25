Chargers vs. Bears: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) will head to Soldier Field in Chicago to play the Bears (3-3) Sunday. Both teams have been disappointing this season after making the playoffs last year. They each finished 12-4 in 2018, but they both have taken a step back in 2019.

Chicago has lost two in a row, while Los Angeles has hit a three-game skid. The Bears have been struggling on offense, ranked 30th in the league. Their primary issues have been the stagnant play of third-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky coupled with a complete lack of a running game (they’re averaging just 70 yards a game on the ground).

The Chargers aren’t faring much better on offense, particularly in the running game, averaging 74.3 yards a game. They do have a much better quarterback than the Bears, however, although Philip Rivers hasn’t looked as good this year as he has in previous seasons. Here’s a breakdown of the game, with betting odds and predictions:

Bears

The Bears have lost two games at Soldier Field already this season, and they face a tough road ahead–this game is crucial, and they’ll need to win if they’re at all serious about saving their season. The Bears held a players-only meeting this week to discuss their recent difficulties. It remains to be seen what effect, if any, the meeting will have on the players.

Much of this game will come down to whether or not the Bears actually try to run the ball. Bears coach Matt Nagy has said he’s going to run the ball more, but he had yet to do it on a consistent basis in games.

Chargers

Joey Bosa and the Chargers defense will absolutely bring it against the struggling Trubisky. The Chargers are giving up just over 20 points per game, and the Bears are scoring an average of 18.7. The Chargers will get a few shots at Trubisky. Whether or not the Bears quarterback takes care of the ball against this defense will be huge.

Philip Rivers and his offense will likely have their hands full with the Chicago D. The Bears will be looking to rebound, and Melvin Gordon hasn’t really gotten going yet this season. It will be difficult for him to do it Sunday against the Bears.

Chargers vs. Bears: Trends, Pick & Prediction

SPREAD: Chargers +4

OVER/UNDER: 41

Odds Shark has the Bears projected to win by a score of 26-16, covering the spread with the point total going over 41 points.

Some trends to note regarding the game:

• LA Chargers are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games.

• The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Chargers’ last 6 games.

• LA Chargers are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games.

• LA Chargers are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games against Chicago.

• Chicago is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games.

• The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Chicago’s last 11 games.

• Chicago is 12-5 SU in their last 17 games.

• The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Chicago’s last 6 games at home.

This is a must-win for the Chicago Bears if they want to stay competitive in a very strong NFC North division. They should be able to get enough help from their defense to pull this one out at home, and look for Matt Nagy to finally dial up some run plays.

Prediction: Bears 24 Chargers 17