David Johnson Game-Time Decision: Chase Edmonds Fantasy Start or Sit in Week 6?

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson has so far bounced back from a disappointing 2018 campaign, fitting seamlessly into the Kliff Kingsbury’s offensive scheme.

Unfortunately for Johnson’s fantasy football owners, they may not be able to reap the benefits of rostering DJ in Week 6. The running back is currently dealing with a back issue and has been deemed a game-time decision against the Atlanta Falcons.

This means Chase Edmonds could draw the start in the Cardinals backfield on Sunday. Could the former Fordham University Ram be a sneaky start in your fantasy lineup this week? Let’s take a look.

Chase Edmonds’ Fantasy Outlook vs. Atlanta Falcons

David Johnson came out and spoke to the media this week, proclaiming his back was feeling better, and improving. However, the team followed up their running back’s promising statement, by further clouding his availability for Sunday’s contest. Arizona called Johnson a game-time decision following Friday’s practice.

Johnson’s back started tightening up in the first half of the Cardinals Week 5 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite the flair up, Johnson finished as the team’s leading receiver in back-to-back weeks. However, it did free up more playing time for Johnson’s backup, Chase Edmonds. Edmonds took the opportunity and ran with it last Sunday. The running back finished the game with an absurd 8.5 yards per carry average on eight rushing attempts while scoring his first touchdown of the season. Edmonds also added three receptions to the stat sheet as well. He finished with 17.6 fantasy points despite Johnson touching the ball 20 times. If Week 5 showed us anything, it is that the Cardinals Air Raid offense is capable of supporting two viable fantasy options within their backfield.

If Johnson doesn’t play on Sunday, it will certainly be the Chase Edmonds show in Arizona. No other running backs other than Johnson and Edmonds have carried the ball for the Cards this season. While the running back has never been given the opportunity to carry the load over his one-plus seasons in the NFL, he’s been extremely productive and efficient over that time. Edmonds averages a solid 4.2 yards per carry on 79 rushing attempts. He’s also hauled in 26 of his 32 career targets in the passing game.

Edmond’s opponents this week are the Atlanta Falcons. While it is true they have surrendered the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running back this season, that number is a bit skewed based on the level of opponents. Also, teams have opted to pass rather than hand the ball off. Atlanta is extremely susceptible to chunk yardage as they allow the fourth-most yards per pass completion this season. This is great news for Edmonds, as Cardinals running backs have averaged an impressive seven receptions per game in 2019.

Should You Start or Sit Chase Edmonds in Week 6?

Certainly, David Johnson’s availability weighs heavily on this decision. If DJ was unable to give it a go this week, that means your fantasy lineup would be losing an average of 21+ points from four of the past five weeks. A devastating blow to say the least. However, Edmonds has shown himself capable of producing in limited action, and you would expect that to carry over an extended sample size.

Edmonds is an RB3 with upside on Sunday if Johnson is a no-go.

