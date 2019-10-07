Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid Weight in on Chiefs’ First Loss

It is not easy to go 16-0 in an NFL season. That is why there has only been one team in the history of the league to do it. The Kansas City Chiefs will not be the second after a 19-13 loss on Sunday night.

The Chiefs gave up 180 rushing yards and that proved to be the difference in the game. Patrick Mahomes finished 22-39 for 321 yards and one touchdown but he was dealing with pressure the entire night. After one hit, Mahomes came up limping but was able to stay in the game.

“I just re-aggravated it a little bit there in the first half and then it got stepped on in the second half,” said Mahomes after the game to reporters. “Obviously it’s going to be a little sore tomorrow. For me, it’s going into treatment and getting it better so I can be prepared for next week.”

Mahomes was able to battle for 60 minutes but he could not lead his team to a win on this particular night. He took to Twitter following the game to remind fans that he and the team are going to be just fine.

“I was going to battle through it regardless,” said Mahomes. “I mean, we were in a hard fought game. For us, it wasn’t going our way, but I felt like we still had a chance so I was going to find a way to get through the rest of the game.”

Andy Reid Explains Questionable Call Late in Game

The Chiefs looked out of sorts all night long. Their offense was not clicking and it was obvious from the start. Despite their struggles, this was a 16-10 game with five minutes left and the ball with Kansas City.

With the ball on their own 34-yard line, the Chiefs were facing a fourth-and-one. It was predictable that they were going to go for it to continue the drive. They struggled all night but the Chiefs’ offense is still dynamic. The play call was a complete surprise. Reid called a run up the middle in a condensed I-formation. It did not fool the Colts as they were able to stuff the run and get the ball back.

“I thought we needed to go for it right there, first of all,” Reid said post game. “Then on the backside, Justin (Houston) made a nice play coming from the backside. We have to do a better job at blocking that and working back out but you have to give him credit. He made a nice play.”

Houston exploded off the backside to wrap up Damien Williams. With the reigning MVP under center, it is hard to justify not keeping the ball in his hands in that spot down the stretch.

“It’s early in the season. We’re going to grow and learn from this,” Reid said. “We’ll get ourselves a little healthier and the guys who have an opportunity to step up and play, they’ll step up and play.”

On Sunday night, that was Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle. The Chiefs were led by Pringle who finished with six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

On paper, this was the Chiefs game to win. They entered as double-digit point favorites but they were let down. They will prepare for the Houston Texans coming up in Week 6.