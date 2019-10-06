Cowboys’ Prescott Predicted to Have ‘$40 Million Game’ vs. Packers [WATCH]

Dak Prescott supposedly wants (and has wanted) $40 million per year. On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback will justify it.

So believes former NFL superstar Michael Vick, now an analyst for FOX Sports, who projects a “$40 million game” Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.

“Over the past three weeks, we sat here and said, ‘We thought Dak was the future of the Dallas Cowboys,’ and I still think so,” Vick said. “But they played some teams that were just okay, just mediocre, and they happened to get out of the stadium with a W. But can he put it all together and win a game today? The game that I think will be his $40 million game; cement that contract into his pocket. After a tough loss to New Orleans last week, this is a bounce-back game. Get out there and earn your money, Dak.”

You can view Vick’s prediction — and his co-hosts’ surprised reactions — in the video embedded below.

"I think today is a $40 Million day for Dak Prescott." – @MichaelVick pic.twitter.com/yUvZFvQ3pg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 6, 2019

It’s subjective as to what a “$40 million game” entails, but Prescott undoubtedly will need a better stat line than the 223 scoreless yards and interception that he logged in New Orleans.

And he’ll have his work cut out for him, facing the Packers’ third-best pass defense, which surrenders just 188 yards per game. Carve them up, and that record-setting demand becomes plausible whenever the sides do strike a deal.

Dak Itching to Do Battle

Prescott was viewed as a runaway MVP candidate after the first three weeks. But his stock crashed back down to Earth at the Superdome, where the entire Dallas hype train was temporarily derailed.

“Temporarily” being the key word, as Dak — who absolutely despises losing, more than likes winning — vowed to rebound with a better outing in Week 5, and is desperate to avoid a multi-game skid.

“I’ve always been a back-against-the-wall guy. You can kick me all you want, but I’m going to get back up and this is my best chance to show that,” Prescott told ESPN’s Ed Werder.



Jerry Likens Prescott to Brady

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones is drinking — nay, guzzling — the Dak Kool-Aid. In what can only be described as Jerry being Jerry, he refused to liken Prescott to legendary quarterbacks Tony Romo and Troy Aikman. No, in Jones’ estimation, Prescott is more TB12 than TA8.

“I think he’s more like Brady,” he said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, per Maven Sports’ Mike Fisher. “We know Tom Brady and he’s not Tom Brady. But he’s evolving into a guy that will beat you. I think we got us one in Dak.”

