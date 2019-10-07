Cowboys Reveal Whether HC Jason Garrett is on Hot Seat

Recent results suggest otherwise, and the fan base certainly hopes otherwise, but Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett isn’t in imminent danger of losing his job.

Appearing Monday on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones divulged that Garrett is “absolutely not” on the hot seat despite two straight losses and the clock running out on his lame-duck contract.

“He’s done a great job with this team,” Jones added, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “As you saw yesterday, he had this team playing hard when on a lot of teams that game could’ve gotten real ugly when it was (31-3).”

There’s no column for “effort” on the stat sheet. Fact is, for another week, Garrett’s squad was outmuscled, outplayed and outclassed by a hungrier opponent with better coaching. The final score — 34-24 — isn’t as close as it appears. Green Bay amassed a massive 31-3 advantage before the Cowboys added a few garbage-time scores, smearing lipstick on a pig.

Fact is, the club is quickly honing the deserved and unflattering rep of a schoolyard bully. They stuff themselves on subpar competition (Giants, Redskins, Dolphins) but wither when picking on someone their own size (Saints, Packers).

Ball don’t lie.

“I think it tells you right where you are,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Sunday evening, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “You do well against teams that are getting it together. We played two that have it together better. They are 4-1 teams. I think what you see is what you get here. We got some work to do to be where we want to go this year. We can get it together and get better. We are going to have to get better to get a chance to be where we dream to be an expect to be. I think got a team that can get better and that is the key. But this is not good enough against a bunch like this, last weekend or this weekend. I accept that. We got to get better.”

Garrett has recorded an 80-61 record in ten seasons at the helm. The Cowboys started 3-0 for the first time in his tenure before suffering consecutive defeats.

Dallas travels to New Jersey to “battle” the winless Jets in Week 6.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Response to Flag Incident

All eyes were on Garrett Sunday as he slammed down his red challenge flag in front of side judge Scott Edwards, furious that an Amari Cooper reception was ruled incomplete. His animated display earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for “abusive language toward an official.”

What he said in that moment remains unclear. What he said after was a tepid explanation.

“Obviously on that play, we had a great view of it and they called it an incompletion, so it was such a big play in the game, you have to use your flag there … to get the call correct,” Garrett told reporters, per USA Today. “I knew we were going to have to use it again to correct the error.

“Apparently he didn’t like how I threw the flag.”

When Jerry Jones learned why Garrett was flagged, he entered referee Edwards into his crosshairs. And removed his earmuffs.

“I hope the little darlin’ didn’t hear something he hadn’t heard before,” Jones said after the game, the team’s second straight loss, via USA Today. “We should all have stopped the wheel over there if he got [upset] over abusive language.”

READ NEXT: Jerry Jones Lays Into Dak Prescott, Cowboys After Loss to Packers

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL