Davante Adams Makes Wild Statement on Packers RB Duo

Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams has not suited up for a game in over two weeks due to a turf toe injury.

However, that doesn’t mean that the wideout is not tuned into the now when it comes to the product his team has been putting out on the football field. More specifically, what running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams have been able to accomplish over the past few weeks.

Davante Adams Praises Packers 1-2 Punch at RB

Aaron Jones was freshly removed off of a four-touchdown explosion just one week ago prior to taking on the Packers division rival Detroit Lions on Monday night. The primetime game also marked the return of Jones’ running mate in the Green Bay backfield Jamaal Williams. Williams, who took a devastating hit back in Week 4, the same game that Adams suffered his injury, made an expedited return to the playing field.

Together the duo helped Green Bay secure a one-point victory over the Lions, aiding the team in their securing the sole ownage of first place in the highly-competitive NFC North.

Apparently, Davante Adams liked what he saw from his fellow teammates Jones and Williams in Week 6. So much so that Adams dropped this gem of a tweet on Tuesday afternoon proclaiming the two running backs, “the filthiest” one-two punch in football. He also mentioned that if you disagree, well you may be indulging in some sort of controlled substances.

Our 1,2 punch at RB is the filthiest if u disagree well you’re on meth — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 15, 2019

Is the Packers Duo as Good as Adams Portrays?

There is no doubting the Packers have a stellar combo roaming their backfield, certainly one of the more talented in football, but are they the best? Likely far from it. The head honcho on the Packers depth chart, Aaron Jones has likely deceived plenty of NFL fans, and more specifically fantasy football owners, after his 182 yard four-touchdown performance against the then-vaunted Cowboys in Week 5. However, if you exclude that lone performance from Jones’ resume this season, you realize he’s been highly inefficient as a runner throughout much of the year. Jones has averaged just 3.16 yards per attempt in his other five games of 2019. That includes two showings where he failed to eclipse 2.0 ypc.

In actuality, Jamaal Williams has looked like the better back in Green Bay this season. Williams has averaged an impressive 5.15 rushing yards over his previous three games. He’s also shown an ability to be a viable pass-catcher out of the backfield, hauling in receiving touchdowns in half of the contests he’s finished this year.

While Williams has shown a well-rounded skillset, Jones is no slouch in the passing game himself. Jones has averaged 5+ receptions in four of the Packers’ past five games.

The running back duo may not be the best in terms of your traditional one-two punch. However, they complement each other extremely well.

More importantly, with the absence of Adams and lack of other trustworthy receiving options at the wideout position, the two running backs are exactly what the Packers need in the Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers-led offense.

