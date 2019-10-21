Howard Eskin Confirms Eagles ‘Anonymous Source’ is Alshon Jeffery [REPORT]

The drama that has been bubbling over inside the Eagles’ locker room now has a name. Alshon Jeffery is the “anonymous source” spilling out secrets to ESPN.

Jeffery, who was rumored to be the culprit, had previously denied he was to blame. However, 94WIP’s Howard Eskin told “Angelo Cataldi and The Morning Show” that the wide receiver is indeed the unnamed source that has been supplying fodder to ESPN’s Josina Anderson. Eskin called Jeffery both “stupid and foolish.” When host Angelo Cataldi brought the subject up, the long-time radio personality didn’t hesitate and immediately name-dropped Jeffery.

“Do you know who it [the source] is?” Cataldi asked. “Can you tell us?” “Yeah, why not,” Eskin responded. “Alshon Jeffery.” “Here’s why he’s foolish and stupid,” Eskin said. “He knows that she’s not out to have his back. The problem is, as a reporter I’ve seen her do this, she’ll bait a guy and then the guy gets trapped into saying things … and it’s just foolish and stupid. What benefit was there to say that?”

Eskin, of course, was referring to Anderson’s report where “anonymous sources” complained to her about GM Howie Roseman not making a trade for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The next day, Anderson further fueled the fire when she mentioned that the same person told her that Carson Wentz was not managing the offense properly and checking it down when nothing else was there.

“With the team being 3-3, an Eagles source also talked to me about how they feel like that offense is functioning,” Anderson said, as transcribed by 94WIP, quoting the source as saying: ‘We need to make bleep simpler. Sometimes we need to just handle what is manageable. Even Peyton Manning knew when to check it down.’”

Seeing reports that #Eagles made strong effort to get @jalenramsey but Eagles would not trade 2 number one picks and a number 4. That’s just too much . Eagles offered 1 and 2. Not sure I would want a player that quit on his team. Says he was disrespected. Get over it. — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) October 20, 2019

Eagles Fan Burns Carson Wentz Jersey

Carson Wentz has mostly been shielded from criticism and fan ire. Not anymore.

After one of his poorest outings to date, the Eagles quarterback was finally taking some heat from fans. Wentz went 16-of-26 for 191 yards with a QB rating of 80.8, while coughing up the ball twice on fumbles. He also threw a bad interception late in the game to help seal the Eagles’ fate in a crushing 37-10 loss to Dallas.

“We didn’t show up,” Wentz said, via The Morning Call. “They beat the crap out of us.”

After the game, fans were metaphorically beating the crap out of Wentz. There was a video making the internet rounds showing an incensed Eagles fan burning his No. 11 jersey. It was the first time there has been any real vitriol hurled at the young quarterback.

“After a game like this, we got to take a step back and look in the mirror,” said head coach Doug Pederson. “It starts with me. I have to be better.”

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!