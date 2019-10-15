Newest Eagles RB Tied Christian McCaffrey at NFL Combine

The Eagles made a minor roster move Monday when they added De’Angelo Henderson to the practice squad. The diminutive running back has elite speed and could be valuable on special teams.

Henderson, a sixth-round draft pick in 2017, spent the summer with the Minnesota Vikings and played in three games last season for the New York Jets. He has seen action in eight total NFL games and has nine rushes for 32 yards, plus a receiving touchdown as a rookie for the Denver Broncos.

The 5-foot-7 running back is built like a tank, with a low center of gravity and wheels for days. Henderson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds at the NFL Combine and tied Christian McCaffrey for one of the fastest times. Yes, the same Christian McCaffrey who might win MVP honors this season.

He was downright electrifying while attending Coastal Carolina where the rusher set the NCAA Division 1 record for consecutive games with a touchdown at 35. Henderson also left the school with the most career rushing yards, rushing attempts, rushing touchdowns and all-purpose yards. So, yes, Henderson is a baller.

Henderson Injured in Horrific Car Accident in Denver

De’Angelo Henderson almost died in a horrific car accident that saw his Jeep hit by a drunk driver in a stolen vehicle. Henderson described the scary event on Instagram in shocking detail saying: “T-boned, airborne, flipped, and rolled. I plowed through my jammed door and exit my Jeep on my own.”

He later set up a fundraiser for the first responders who arrived on the scene in Denver and helped save his life. According to the Vikings team website, Henderson participated in a “Team That Wouldn’t Be Here” video series that was produced by Verizon to raise money for those first responders.

Eagles Release Ryan Lewis, Make Room for Jalen Mills

The Eagles announced they had cut ties with cornerback Ryan Lewis Monday. The 25-year-old had just been promoted to the active roster last week to provide depth in the secondary. The decision to release Lewis is a clear indication that starter Jalen Mills is nearing a return. Mills is expected to practice this week and targeting a Week 7 return.

Lewis, an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh, was active for Sunday’s game in Minnesota and saw 18 total snaps. They all came on special teams. Obviously, the coaching staff didn’t see enough on film to warrant keeping him around. The Eagles return to the practice field Wednesday to start preparing for their showdown with Dallas.

