Where Do Eagles Rank In Waiver Wire Priority?

There has been a lot of chatter recently about waiver-wire priority.
After the trade deadline came and went, it’s the only remaining way for a team to claim a free agent. The biggest prize on the market will be Josh Gordon.
The New England Patriots finally released the troubled receiver Thursday after placing him on injured reserve last week. Gordon’s production hasn’t slowed despite his ongoing issues off the field.
The Philadelphia Eagles are in dire need of help at receiver as Carson Wentz continues to lack a reliable playmaker.
Could they grab Gordon? Sure.
But the 28-year-old would have to escape the clutches of 16 other teams. The Eagles rank No. 17 on the waiver-wire priority list.
Analyzing Teams Ahead of Philadelphia on List
Teams are assigned waiver-wire priority by their records so it stands to reason that most squads listed ahead of Philadelphia wouldn’t be interested. Those teams have probably given up on making the playoffs at the midway point.
Maybe not. There are at least 10 teams that are mathematically alive, with half of them still harboring realistic Super Bowl dreams.
For example, Chicago. The Eagles’ opponent this week can easily get back on track and make a postseason run. While their quarterback play has been inconsistent, a guy like Josh Gordon could breathe new life into them.
The Raiders are another good bet. Oakland has been trying to fill the void left by Antonio Brown. Gordon would be an ideal fit.
And don’t count out the Chargers. They still have aims on winning the AFC West and their star wideout Keenan Allen may want out.
Aqib Talib: One Other Big Name to Watch
The Dolphins haven’t cut Aqib Talib but they are expected to do so. While the former Pro Bowl cornerback has lost a step or two, he is only one year removed from starting in the Super Bowl. There is always room for talented defensive backs on NFL rosters.
Tailb may lack the consistent speed to start on the outside at this point in his career, yet he could prove extremely valuable as a nickel corner. Teams would be wise to take a flier on the 33-year-old.
In addition to the Eagles, the Steelers make a ton of sense. Their offense is limited in what it can do without Ben Roethlisberger.
Their defense? Well, Pittsburgh won a lot of Super Bowls by stopping people. Trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick strengthened their secondary, maybe Talib would get them over the hump.
Cleveland is another team to watch. Greedy Williams has shown flashes of greatness. Imagine having a proven veteran like Talib showing him how to be great.
Tennessee and Jacksonville could be in play, too. Both those teams remain committed to the defensive side of the ball. Talib fits the mold.