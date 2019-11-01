Where Do Eagles Rank In Waiver Wire Priority?

There has been a lot of chatter recently about waiver-wire priority.

After the trade deadline came and went, it’s the only remaining way for a team to claim a free agent. The biggest prize on the market will be Josh Gordon.



The New England Patriots finally released the troubled receiver Thursday after placing him on injured reserve last week. Gordon’s production hasn’t slowed despite his ongoing issues off the field.

The Philadelphia Eagles are in dire need of help at receiver as Carson Wentz continues to lack a reliable playmaker.

Could they grab Gordon? Sure.

But the 28-year-old would have to escape the clutches of 16 other teams. The Eagles rank No. 17 on the waiver-wire priority list.

Current NFL waiver claim priority:

1. MIA

2. CIN

3. WAS

4. ATL

5. NYJ

6. NYG

7. DEN

8. TB

9. CLE

10. LAC

11. CHI

12. PIT

13. OAK

14. ARI

15. TEN

16. JAC

17. PHI

18. DET

19. CAR

20. LAR

21. DAL

22. HOU

23. KC

24. BUF

25. BAL

26. IND

27. MIN

28. SEA

29. GB

30. NO

31. NE

32. SF — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 31, 2019

Analyzing Teams Ahead of Philadelphia on List

Teams are assigned waiver-wire priority by their records so it stands to reason that most squads listed ahead of Philadelphia wouldn’t be interested. Those teams have probably given up on making the playoffs at the midway point.

Maybe not. There are at least 10 teams that are mathematically alive, with half of them still harboring realistic Super Bowl dreams.

For example, Chicago. The Eagles’ opponent this week can easily get back on track and make a postseason run. While their quarterback play has been inconsistent, a guy like Josh Gordon could breathe new life into them.

👀👀👀 How does Bears nation feel about seeing Josh Gordon in a Bears uniform? https://t.co/yfzpIONdfw — Bears Nation (3-4) (@BearsNationCHI) October 24, 2019

The Raiders are another good bet. Oakland has been trying to fill the void left by Antonio Brown. Gordon would be an ideal fit.

And don’t count out the Chargers. They still have aims on winning the AFC West and their star wideout Keenan Allen may want out.

Aqib Talib: One Other Big Name to Watch

The Dolphins haven’t cut Aqib Talib but they are expected to do so. While the former Pro Bowl cornerback has lost a step or two, he is only one year removed from starting in the Super Bowl. There is always room for talented defensive backs on NFL rosters.

🚨TRADE ALERT🚨#Dolphins trade for CB Aqib Talib🔽 A breakdown of his last few seasons: 2019 – 51.3 ovr grade (334 snaps)

2018 – 76.6 ovr grade (567 snaps)

2017 – 81.4 ovr grade (753 snaps)

2016 – 88.9 ovr grade (870 snaps)#FinsUp https://t.co/QWJHnDyRJ6 — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) October 29, 2019

Tailb may lack the consistent speed to start on the outside at this point in his career, yet he could prove extremely valuable as a nickel corner. Teams would be wise to take a flier on the 33-year-old.

In addition to the Eagles, the Steelers make a ton of sense. Their offense is limited in what it can do without Ben Roethlisberger.

Their defense? Well, Pittsburgh won a lot of Super Bowls by stopping people. Trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick strengthened their secondary, maybe Talib would get them over the hump.

Cleveland is another team to watch. Greedy Williams has shown flashes of greatness. Imagine having a proven veteran like Talib showing him how to be great.

Tennessee and Jacksonville could be in play, too. Both those teams remain committed to the defensive side of the ball. Talib fits the mold.