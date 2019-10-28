Isaiah Thomas: ‘Disrespectful’ Carmelo Anthony, Other NBA Veterans Unsigned

There are still some notable NBA free agents without a home to this point in the season. Recently, former two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas called for NBA teams to sign Jamal Crawford, J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert back in August.

Not only that but Thomas made sure to comment on the Carmelo Anthony situation as well, which has remained a hot-button topic.

My bro @JCrossover should be on a team already!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 24, 2019

My bro @TheRealJRSmith should be on a team right now!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 24, 2019

My dude @imanshumpert should be on a team right now!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 24, 2019

Thomas went as far as saying that it’s disrespectful to those veterans that they aren’t currently signed.

After shootaround in Dallas this past week, Isaiah Thomas shared with Fanatics View that he thinks it’s disrespectful that Carmelo Anthony, Jamal Crawford, Iman Shumpert, and JR Smith are still unsigned.

“It’s disrespectful. Carmelo is a Hall of Famer, Jamal Crawford is arguably the best sixth-man ever to play the game, JR Smith is a champion, and Iman Shumpert is another one that needs to be signed,” Thomas.

“These are great players that forever reason they aren’t on a team and they can help a young team a championship-contending team. They are really great players, and it just sucks that it is an unfortunate situation that they haven’t been signed. Hopefully, they are signed soon,” said the former All-Star guard.

J.R. Smith would respond on Instagram stating that Thomas has “been a real one.”

Jamal Crawford Being Unsigned Is a Head-Scratcher After 2018-19 Season

Jamal Crawford is arguably the best sixth-man to ever play in the NBA. Last season, the 18-year veteran finished the year by dropping 51 points against the Dallas Mavericks, nearly playing spoiler to Dirk Nowitzki‘s retirement announcement. It was an exceptional showing, but all season Crawford showed he could play at a high level.

The Seattle, Washington native averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 64 games for the Phoenix Suns. Over the span of his career, Crawford has posted marks of 14.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Stephen Jackson Believes Carmelo Anthony Not Being in the NBA Is Personal

On the first episode of All The Smoke on Show Time Sports, former NBA guard Stephen Jackson shared that he thinks NBA higher-ups sent out a massive text message saying, “don’t f*** with Carmelo Anthony.”

“It’s the same situation they did to a lot of the players. They put him into a situation that they know he is not going to succeed and make it look like he can’t play no more, he is a cancer, and just push him out. Once they get you to that point, where it looks like your a cancer, or you can’t play no more. There is a mass text that is sent out to every team, “Don’t F*** with him,” said Stephen Jackson.

‘Melo [Carmelo Anthony] has never been a company guy, and he is going to speak his mind and march to the beat of his own drum. They don’t like that at times, there’s no question if anyone says that Carmelo is not better than 60 percent in the NBA right now, they are a d*** lie. And it is personal, Melo definitely belongs in the NBA. He definitely got blackballed; it ain’t no secret as good as this guy is Melo belongs in the league,” said Jackson.

Jackson Believes J.R Smith Is Being Forced out of the League

A few segments later on the same episode of the All The Smoke podcast, Jackson shared that he felt J.R. Smith was getting the same treatment as Carmelo Anthony.

“I hate to say it, but it seems like they are trying to do my boy J.R. [Smith] the same way as [Melo]. J.R. has some much game left and to see him going through that just because he is not who they want him to be. He is himself, yeah, we all make mistakes- We all f*** up, everybody has I love J.R. because he owns it,” said Jackson.

Last season, Smith averaged 6.7 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 11 games with the Cavaliers before being deactivated for the rest of the year.

