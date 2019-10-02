J.C. Jackson: Five Fast Facts You Need to Know

During the 2018 NFL Draft, one of the immediate needs for the New England Patriots was a defensive back who could shut down top opposing receivers.

While the Patriots signed Stephon Gilmore, they still tried to bring in rookie talent by selecting Duke Dawson and Keion Crossen. But it was after the draft when New England found their cornerback of the future: J.C. Jackson out of Maryland.

Jackson was highly-recruited out of high school and committed to Florida as a four-star defensive back. Destined to be a home-state hero, Jackson’s career took a quick downhill turn. Here’s the long road that has led him to the Patriots.

1. Jackson Was Played in the 2014 Under Armour All-American on Offense

When the current defensive star was in high school, Jackson was best known for his electrifying ability on offense. A four-star wide receiver who was a two-way starter for Immokalee High School, Jackson was looked at as a potential college wideout. He was even selected to the Under Armour All-American High School football game.

The game featured the likes of Deshaun Watson, Leonard Fournette, and Myles Garrett among several other NFL products and suited up on Team Black.

2. Jackson Got Hurt in His First College Game

After committing to the Florida Gators, Jackson suffered a shoulder injury in his first collegiate game, sidelining him for the season. It was the only game he would play for the Gators in his career before being kicked off the team.

Though the injury disrupted his rookie season, it wasn’t career-ending. He would play in junior college the following season before ending his collegiate career at Maryland.

3. Jackson Was Arrested on Four Felony Charges

During that 2014-15 school year, J.C. Jackson was arrested for armed robbery with charges carrying a potential life sentence. While injured, Jackson became involved with the wrong crowd and had several run-ins with law enforcement. He was found in possession of marijuana in 2014 but never charged.

The alleged armed robbery occurred in April 2015 when he brought two people to a friend’s apartment. One of those friends pulled a gun and stole drugs, and Xbox, and cash. Jackson was later acquitted of all charges.

4. He Considered Quitting in 2016

Following a year at Riverside Community College in California, Jackson was all but done with football. It was his former defensive coordinator at Florida, though, D.J. Durkin, who helped lure him to continue his career.

Jackson and Durkin discussed possible scenarios for the corner to return to Division 1 football. Ahead of the 2016 season, Jackson announced his intention to transfer.

5. Jackson Impressed As a Senior and at the NFL Combine

Jackson finished his junior season at Maryland with three interceptions and seven passes defended. He added 40 tackles and a fumble recovery as Maryland finished 4-8. Following the season, he declared for the NFL Draft and was invited to participate in the combine.

There, he continued to show he had fully recovered from his shoulder injury and exhibited NFL-caliber qualities. Jackson ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and had a 35.5-inch vertical jump. His vertical jump was seventh-best among cornerbacks along with 10th-best in the 40-yard dash.

