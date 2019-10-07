Kevin Na Confidently Walks in Putts During Shriner’s Open Win [WATCH]

There’s confidence on the golf course, and there’s what Kevin Na showed off during the PGA Tour’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Na, as part of his incredible playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay, was showing off in a major way by strutting several putts into the hole.

In an amazing weekend of golf, Na and Cantlay threw haymakers at each other repeatedly down the stretch on Sunday afternoon, and managed to put forth an incredible playoff which saw Na edge out on top. And as part of the great play over the weekend, Na was riding a hot putter which likely played in as it related to the reactions he showed.

Here’s a look at the confident strut, which happened in the playoff no less and was a show of massive confidence.

Nobody walks in putts like Kevin Na. 💯pic.twitter.com/xPctp2Ydlz — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) October 7, 2019

Clearly, nobody was stopping Na from claiming this victory. While others were reacting to the gallery over the weekend, Na was simply burying putts.

On Another Level

Watching Na’s confidence with the putter had several folks buzzing about the victory. Arguably, many just want the chance to feel as confident as to walk in a putt on the big stage. As Jason Sobel said, it’s similar to Patrick Mahomes throwing no-look passes. Simply an athlete feeling at the peak of being in the zone, which is always something special for fans to witness.

Na has become known for walking in putts in the past and it’s something which has been common for him. But to do it during a playoff and on the late stages of Sunday afternoon on tour is quite gutsy and impressive. If the putt was to slip wide, Na could look foolish, but he is that confident in being able to make the putt.

Big Wins Coming?

With the win, Na has shown that he is a player to remember in league circles in 2019-2020. In his first 365 starts, Na had only one win to his credit. In his last 30 starts, Na has won three times, including wins at the Greenbrier and the Charles Schwab Challenge.

In 2013, Na suffered a back injury and his career got off to a slower start, but it’s clear things are starting to pick up in a big way for Na. In 2016, Na had his best finish in a major, finishing 7th in the U.S. Open at Oakmont. That, combined with an 11th place finish at the PGA Championship in 2011, are Na’s two best finishes in majors. In 2019, Na was cut twice in majors and finished as a T46 in the Masters.

Clearly, though, with some hot performances lately, Na is gaining confidence and showing that he is a player to be taken seriously for the future on tour. It would not be a surprise to see Na making more confident moves on the course in the future and perhaps seeing his career take off as a result, both in majors and otherwise.

If and when that’s the case, fans can count on Na walking in more putts. It is, after all, his trademark on tour as he showed in Las Vegas.

