Mav’s Kristaps Porzingis Reveals His Individual Goal Heading Into the 2019-20 Season

Two weeks ago, Dallas Mavericks’ forward Kristaps Porzigis responded to New York Knicks’ rookie RJ Barrett wanting to make a name for himself by dunking on him.

“He said he wants to dunk on me? That’s fine, I’m a shot-blocker,” Porzingis told Fanatics View.

“I don’t know what some people are saying. I’m one of the best shot-blockers in the league, and I’m always up for the challenge. I think that’s a pretty good goal for him to try to dunk on me.

“That would be cool. I respect that.”

🔥🏀 Kristaps Porzingis on RJ Barrett wanting to dunk on him: "I'm a shot blocker! One of the best shot blockers in the league" + jokes on shooting battles with Luka Doncic in practice Full Interview:https://t.co/fLfG0JZIZl pic.twitter.com/Ij7qiD5Xkr — Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) October 3, 2019

Kristaps Porzingis on R.J Barrett wanting to dunk on him “I’m one of the best shot blockers in the league and I look forward to the challenge!” #Newyorkforever #MFFL — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) October 3, 2019

In 2018, Porzingis was named to the All-Star team but would tear his ACL against the Bucks on February 6, 2018. The injury occurred before halftime of a 103-89 loss to Milwaukee, and the team would announce an hour later revealed by Newsday’s Al Iannazzone that Porzingis needed surgery. The team would provide an update on his recovery timetable once the operation was completed.

The former Knick began the 2018-19 season on the injured list and would be traded to the Dallas Mavericks at the trade deadline along with Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, and Trey Burke. In return, the Knicks would receive Dennis Smith Jr., Wes Matthews, DeAndre Jordan, and likely first-round draft pick compensation, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: Full players involved in Knicks/Mavericks deal: Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Trey Burke to Dallas. Dennis Smith Jr., Wes Matthews, DeAndre Jordan and likely first-round draft pick compensation to New York. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 31, 2019

Is Def. POY Something That Porzingis Wants to Win This Season?

“That is definitely one of my goals, and shot-blocking is one part of it, but there are many other parts of it that I am focused on. Things like watching film and trying to evolve, and see the things that I can get better at. So, that is definitely on my radar in the future,” Portzingis told me.

During his three year career in the NBA thus far, Porzingis has averaged 2.0 blocks per game. If he is looking to win the Defensive of the Year award, Porzingis would have to dethrone Utah’s Rudy Gobert, who has won the award in back to back seasons.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert averaged 13.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game in the 2017-2018 season. Last season, he averaged 15.9 points,12.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 2.3 blocks. Many felt that Gobert should have been named an All-Star last season and with the numbers, he posted during the 2018-19 season, there is a legitimate argument.

Rudy Gobert Weighs-in on His All-Star Snub

“It was a tough night,” Gobert said. “My mom called me crying. It was tough. But it is what it is.”

Rudy grew increasingly emotional speaking with the media about his All-Star snub. Said his mom called him crying. Said he wrote and deleted several messages on social media. Finally, he grew too emotional to speak, and walked off, wiping away tears. pic.twitter.com/UkFX2nUrt8 — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) February 1, 2019

“Disrespectful, not only towards me but towards the team, the organization and towards the game. All the coaches preach about defense. Every day they talk about defense, they talk about how important it is to get stops in order to win basketball games. And when it’s time to vote, they they’re not able to reward the best defensive player in the world.”

Back to Porzingis, he signed a five year deal with the Dallas Mavericks worth $158.3 million this past summer. During his career, Porzingis has averaged 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. The NBA for the Dallas Mavericks starts on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 pm.