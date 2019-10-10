Lions’ Marvin Jones Has ‘No Complaints’ About New Offense

The Detroit Lions offense has broken out in a big way this season, finally finding some consistency they have long craved, and that’s something which has wide receiver Marvin Jones quite excited.

Jones, speaking before this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, was asked about where the team is at after the bye week and admitted that the time off has given the Lions a good chance to re-assess where they are at following a decent start to the year.

“We took a look at the four games, what we can do better, and what we can keep doing. It was a reset, refresh and now we’re ready to go,” Jones told the media this week.

The team has done well enough where they are pleased with several of the areas so far, even as they know they can still improve in plenty of ways.

“Obviously think we’ve done some good things, and there’s some things we wish we could do better. It’s an endless slate, so we’re going to go out there and do what we do.”

At 2-1-1, the Lions have done a nice job thus far being able to push through and generate enough big plays to win games. That is something which has to be exciting for the offensive players, and Jones obviously has this mindset.

Offense Drawing Rave Reviews

As for the offense as a whole under Darrell Bevell, Jones is happy with what he has seen so far and admits he loves the offense that Bevell is running. That’s true for his teammates in the room as well, who have been able to see the group finally reach some of their potential very early on.

“We love it in our room. No complaints. He’s a great mind, he’s done it for a while and he’s had great success so we want to continue that,” he said.

So far, the Lions have a top 10 offense in the NFL between the run and the pass and have seen exceptional balance between both groups. After struggling with those elements for decades, finally, there is some hope that the Lions might have found an offense which can be sustained and can help them be successful.

A Rivalry Renewed

While Lions and Packers fans might be jacked up for another installment of one of the NFL’s oldest rivalries, Jones doesn’t think about the game quite like that, even if he admits to loving road games at Lambeau Field.

“I never looked at things as a rivalry. Even in college. But it’s an important game, it’s the next game, obviously they’re a good team and we’re ready to play,” Jones said.

That focus on the Packers includes a look at how the team defends. So far, the Packers defense has been nearly as good as the Lions offense, placing near the middle of the NFL, but also showing off a +7 turnover margin as well as 15 sacks on the year. That has caught the attention of Jones and his teammates.

“They have a good group. They play the man to man and have good guys. They try to turn the ball over, so it will be a good matchup,” he said.

In a matchup of strength against strength, finally, it’s clear the Lions might themselves have an offense capable of standing up to some of the biggest tests they face on the field. That’s something which should keep Jones and his teammates fired up.

