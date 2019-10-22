Willie Brown Dead: Raiders Legend Was 78

Willie Brown, one of the greatest defensive backs in NFL history, has passed away at the age of 78, per NBCS’ Scott Bair.

I've been told that Raiders legend and HOF cornerback Willie Brown has died. Such a great guy. Great ambassador for the organization. Tough news for the entire Raiders family. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) October 22, 2019

Brown spent the first few years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos, but he will always be known for his tenure with the Oakland Raiders. Throughout his twelve years as a player in Oakland, he won a Super Bowl and made four pro bowls. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1984 for his legendary work as a player.

Brown remained involved with the Raiders organization for decades after his illustrious career as a player. He was part of the team for all three of their Super Bowl wins as a player and a coach. He coached defensive backs in 80s when the team had Lester Hayes and Mike Haynes, which is considered one of the greatest cornerback tandems in NFL history. As Bair noted in his report, Brown was a huge part of Raider Nation and his loss will be a tough blow to the organization.

