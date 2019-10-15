Rockets Veteran Expected to Miss Entire Season With Foot Injury: Report

This is not good news for the Houston Rockets at all.

After it was initially reported that he was only expected to miss several months due to his broken foot injury, Rockets veteran Gerald Green is now expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season due to the injury. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the injury is feared to be a Lisfranc fracture, which would require season-ending surgery.

Green will see another specialist on Tuesday to confirm the diagnosis.

The Rockets fear that Gerald Green's broken foot is worse than initially expected and fear he'll miss the season, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2019

Via MacMahon:

“Key Houston Rockets reserve wing Gerald Green likely suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot that would require season-ending surgery, league sources told ESPN. A source said that Green is seeing another specialist Tuesday to receive confirmation. Green suffered the injury during Thursday’s preseason win over the Toronto Raptors in Japan. It was initially believed to be a sprain, but further examinations after the Rockets returned to Houston revealed the fracture.”

Green had entered the 2019-20 season as a key reserve for Houston, having averaged 10.2 points per game during his two-season tenure with the Rockets. With the 33-year-old guard now out of the picture, Houston will have to scramble to fill the void left by Green.

Head coach Mike D’Antoni had previously commented on who would fill Green’s void, as he’s currently the backup to Eric Gordon at small forward. Ben McLemore seems like the most likely option to garner minutes as a result of Green’s injury, as he’s averaging 9.8 points per game on 33.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc in 20.4 minutes per game during the preseason.

Regardless, this is a major loss for the Rockets. Green provided the team with quick scoring off of the bench in limited minutes and they don’t really have anybody outside of the starting lineup that can do that. On a per-36 minute basis, Green scored 16.5 points per game last season. The only returning player on the Rockets that delivered a higher scoring output is James Harden and Gordon.

We’ll keep you further updated here at Heavy regarding the severity of Green’s injury.

LeBron James Blasts Daryl Morey for Tweet

It looks like LeBron James is now caving into China and business interests.

The Los Angeles Lakers veteran commented on the ongoing feud between the NBA and China and appeared to side with China on the situation, saying that Morey was misinformed when he made his comments supporting protestors for pro democracy in Hong Kong.

“We all talk about this freedom of speech, yes, we all do have freedom of speech. But at times, there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others and you’re only thinking about yourself,” James told reporters ahead of a game against Golden State. “I don’t want to get into a word or sentence feud with … with Daryl Morey. But I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.”

After LeBron was blasted on social media for appearing to take a pro-China stance while denouncing freedom of speech, he took to Twitter to clarify that that was not his message at all.

Let me clear up the confusion. I do not believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of the tweet. I’m not discussing the substance. Others can talk About that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

My team and this league just went through a difficult week. I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others. And I believe nobody stopped and considered what would happen. Could have waited a week to send it. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

Although Morey and the Rockets are not commenting on this situation anymore, it’s obviously not a topic that’s going away anytime soon.