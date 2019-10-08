Two NBA MVP’s Commit to Team USA for 2020 Olympics

The Houston Rockets will be well-represented on Team USA for the 2020 Olympics.

As the new “Redeem Team” continues to take shape for the 2020 Olympics, two major stars and former league MVP’s have committed to join Team USA in Tokyo, Japan next summer. Those two major names would be none other than Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Before the Rockets took on the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday morning, Harden and Westbrook expressed their desire to be on Team USA in 2020.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook both reiterate their interest in playing for the USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "It would be an honor," Harden said. "I would love to," Westbrook said. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 8, 2019

While it doesn’t mean that the two are officially on the roster, considering their resumes, it’s safe to assume that Team USA Director Jerry Colango would immediately welcome them with open arms for two of the 12 spots on the team for next summer.

Big Stars Plan to Join Team USA for 2020 Olympics

Some of the league’s top players have already committed their intentions to play on Team USA after missing out on the experience during the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Stephen Curry, who has never been a member of Team USA during the Summer Olympics, has already thrown his name into the hat for next summer.

“That is the plan, for sure,” Curry said of playing in Tokyo last month. “You know, obviously knock on wood, you don’t want any injuries or things like that to interfere … “[But I] definitely want to go. I’ve never been on the Olympic team. I’ve been on two World Cup championship gold-medal teams. But the Olympics is the experience that I want. And next year will hopefully be it.”

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard also wants to be a member of the “Redeem Team” after the 2019 World Cup squad finished an embarrassing seventh place — their worst finish in their history at the World Cup games. This is after Lillard had declined the invite to play for Team USA just prior to the start of the FIBA World Cup.

“I plan on being a part of that. I plan on playing,” Lillard told James McKern of news.com.au.

The Golden State Warriors‘ Draymond Green will also be there, being the only holdover from the 2016 Gold medal squad to have committed for the 2020 Games. Anthony Davis, a member of the 2012 squad that brought home Gold, also said he will join if given the opportunity.

“Last summer, there was just a lot going on with the trade, obviously a contract year, and there was a lot that I had to factor in,” Davis said in response as to why he passed on the World Cup. “Next summer, hopefully I will make a decision about everything [regarding free agency] … so I think that was the biggest difference … I want to play USA basketball. If I get the opportunity to, and they invite me, I would definitely love to. Pop, I’m ready.”

Making matters even better is that LeBron James hasn’t completely ruled out the idea of playing for Team USA again if his health permits him to.

Russell Westbrook Makes Rockets Debut

Although it wasn’t hyped up — it is just a preseason game after all — Westbrook made his debut in a Rockets jersey during the team’s exhibition game against the Raptors on Tuesday morning.

Westbrook was very up-and-down during the game. He finished his debut scoring 13 points on just 4-of-10 shooting and 1-of-6 from beyond the arc. He did dish out six assists but that was offset by his five turnovers in just 21 minutes of playing time.

His performance obviously paled in comparison to James Harden, who dominated with 34 points and seven assists on 11-of-14 shooting.

Because of Harden’s performance, the Rockets held a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter before the reserves blew the lead and Houston lost, 134-129.