Warriors To Bring Back Former Veteran During 2020 Offseason: Report

The Golden State Warriors are apparently going to bring back one of their former veterans — in 2020.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Andre Iguodala re-signing with the Warriors in 2020 is a “virtual lock.”

“It’s still too early to say how the Iguodala saga will play out this season. The Memphis Grizzlies are determined to get something back for Iguodala in a trade, and they have until the Feb. 6 trade deadline to find a deal that makes sense. The Grizzlies are doing the absolute right thing to take their time and hold out hope that a contender, no longer willing to wait for the prospect of Iguodala getting a buyout and becoming a free agent, comes forward with a good trade offer. If no trade materializes for Memphis and the 2015 N.B.A. finals most valuable player becomes available at midseason, Iguodala will have his choice of contenders. Bidders will include the Lakers, Clippers, Rockets, Sixers, you name it. So let’s skip ahead to the summer, when Iguodala will be a free agent again. Consider him a virtual lock to return to the Warriors to finish his career with the team that propelled him to the hallowed Robert Horry stratosphere for elite, ring-laden role players.”

Andre Iguodala’s Future with the Memphis Grizzlies

Iguodala is currently a member of the Memphis Grizzlies after being traded by the Warriors during the offseason.

It’s worth mentioning that Iguodala did not appear in the team’s regular season opener against the Miami Heat. We’re all aware that the Grizzlies are using Iguodala as a trade piece moving forward. In other words, don’t be surprised if he’s a healthy scratch for many games this season.

The 35-year-old veteran spent six seasons with the Warriors and helped lead them to three titles and five consecutive Finals appearances. The peak of his Warriors career came in 2015 when he won the Finals MVP award while helping start Golden State’s dynasty of dominance.

Andre Iguodala’s Next Destination This Season

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had previously reported that if Iguodala becomes a free agent, he will narrow his choices down to two options — the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

“It’s the two LA teams. It’s the Lakers and it’s the Clippers. And if there is a buyout at some point — if Memphis can’t trade him — that’s where that will come down to, those two teams.” “Iguodala is OK with sitting right now … Iguodala’s fine with seeing what the landscape looks like and then jumping in on the season a little later. You’re signing Andre Iguodala or trading for him for the postseason.”

This would obviously make sense considering the Lakers and the Clippers are two of the top title-contending teams in the NBA this season.

Considering Iguodala is at the end of his career, why not ring chase one more time before re-joining the Warriors to end your career in 2020-21? Especially considering they’ll likely be title contenders again with a healthy Klay Thompson back in the lineup.

Long story short, don’t be surprised to see Iguodala back in a Warriors uniform prior to the start of the 2020-21 season.